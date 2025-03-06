‘Skin in the Game’: County Dems present flash tattoo fundraiser and mixer

click to enlarge (Art and Sol Tattoo Gallery/ Submitted)

The Pima County Democratic Party and Art and Sol Tattoo Gallery are collaborating on a new flash tattoo fundraiser and mixer.

The event, cleverly titled “Skin in the Game,” is noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 9. Pima County Democratic Party executive director Alex Kack and the tattoo shop’s owner David Meek jointly operate the flash tattoo event. The pair presents this fundraiser after years of collaboration and friendship.

Attendees can sign up for an appointment online to take advantage of $100 flash tattoos by local artists and network with Tucson Democratic politicians. Kack emphasizes the importance of alternative communities and their long history with party involvement.

“I think the Democratic Party — the way people view us as an institution — has shifted. I think the weirder, more fringe, hip aspect of it has kind of fallen off,” Kack said.

“So, for me, that meant let's start getting into new places. Let's figure out how we can partner with small businesses that do have a community built around them, especially if it's something that's a little more subcultural, and also taps into a broader community. Let's be there.”

Meek created the name “Skin in the Game.” The play on words invites residents who aren’t outwardly political but want to mingle local candidates.

“I would just say this event is for everyone who wants to get a cool tattoo and have some skin in the game politically,” Meek said.

“They don't have to be the face of the political fight, but they can make sure that their money is going to the right place. If there's any intimidation, they can wear their tattoo with pride and still and let the politicians go to work.”

Another primary goal of the collaboration is to expose the community and educate them on their local candidates. Politicians are invited to engage with the attendees and form connections. Kack said that many of the candidates lack the name recognition their opponents possess.

“Those candidates, a lot of them, are newer. People don't necessarily know who they are,” Kack said. “They're people with jobs. These people need chances to meet them. They're workers. They didn't have the luxury of getting interviewed.”

About 25% of the funds raised will go back into the Pima County Democratic Party to support all the services it offers. Kack strives to raise money for the party to ensure its success in future elections.

“What we want to do this year is find ways to continue to support these clubs and caucuses and their growth,” Kack said. “Same with our internal committees.

“So recruitment efforts on stuff like that, finding ways to support our younger folks, making sure that we win this special election,” he said.

The special election calls for voters to decide on Prop 404, a proposed amendment to the Tucson city charter authorizing a temporary half-cent transaction privilege. It is on Tuesday, March 11.

“We want to make sure that we can continue to provide support and resources for all of our primary candidates and whoever our eventual nominees are,” Kack said. “I want us to come out and force in a way that the county party hasn’t in a long time.”

Operating fundraisers and events like this can be challenging, but Art and Sol Tattoo Gallery and the Pima County Democratic Party are continuing to support the community. In fact, they are suffering from success.

“Honestly, this has been smoother sailing so far,” Kack said. “You're always going to get some nasty comments. It is becoming a concern that people who show up, especially later in the day, may not be able to get one. We have some concerns about just straight up capacity and time.”

The Pima County Democratic Party plans to partner with small Tucson businesses to foster connections between candidates and local residents.

“Talking with some local bars, local restaurants, some hair salons, barber shops,” Kack said. “We are open to anything. My focus is on trying to identify places that have a sense of community around them, where people come to socialize.”

At the event, appointments and walk-ins are welcome.

“People are going to choose cool tattoos and rock them for the rest of their lives,” Meek said

“Then they’re promoting a local business in the community. Everything about it wins. People are going to come together and be like-minded and share stories,” Meek said.

“Skin in the Game”

WHEN:Noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 9

WHERE: Art and Sol Tattoo Gallery, 2921 E. Fort Lowell Road, Suite 103, Tucson

PRICE: $100

INFO: artandsoltattoogallery.com