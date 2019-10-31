Silver Screen Spectacular 

If you like movies—I mean,if you really like movies—then you might as well request a few days off from work for the Loft Film Fest. You'll find a grand selection of films from festivals around the world, along with old classics—such asand—and all manner of experimental work, including a virtual reality experience. Associate editor Jeff Gardner and movie lover Cybele Knowles have the details in this week's cover story.

Hey, it's also Election Day for the City of Tucson and various school districts and whatnot next Tuesday, Nov. 5! Staff reporter Kathleen Kunz introduces us to the Ward 1 City Council candidates this week. You can also find profiles of the candidates in the other City Council races as well as opinion pieces on Prop 205, the sanctuary city initiative, online at TucsonWeekly.com. If you haven't already mailed in your ballot, it's probably too late to send it in if you want to have your vote counted. Instead, you should drop it off at one of the city's handful of voting locations. You can find details at tucsonaz.gov.

Elsewhere in the book: Columnist Tom Danehy has some thoughts about voting by mail and Rudy Giulani; arts writer Margaret Regan rounds up some fall shows in our local galleries, many of which are focusing on Día de los Muertos; comedy correspondent Linda Ray fills us in on all that's happening with the Tucson Comedy Arts Festival; Marguerite Saxton of Taming of the Review shares her impression of ATC's stellar production of Silent Sky; music contributor Brett Callwood previews the upcoming Dusk music festival; Chow writer Mark Whittaker is happy to see The Hungry Kepuha food truck back in Tucson; Cannabis 520 contributor Lee Allen tells us about a massive hemp farm and CBD production operation opening up in the state; and there's plenty more in our pages to help you enjoy the glorious fall weather that's finally arrived.

See you at the movies!

— Jim Nintzel Executive Editor

