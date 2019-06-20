June 20, 2019 Cinema » Cinema Feature

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Sign of the Times 

Loft Cinema hosts fundraiser to restore marquee to original splendor

By
click to enlarge Help The Loft Cinema reach for the sky.

Jeff Gardner

Help The Loft Cinema reach for the sky.

Woodstock: The Director’s Cut Light Up The Loft fundraiser

4:30 p.m. Saturday, June 29.
Loft Cinema, 3233 East Speedway Blvd.
$80 or $69 for members.

By the end of July, The Loft Cinema will boast a new marquee, though the updates may actually look old to longtime residents. With the new "Light Up the Loft" fundraising campaign, The Loft Cinema plans to restore their marquee to its former, taller size, while still maintaining a retro aesthetic.

"Movie theaters don't really have marquees any more, so ours is a really big deal to us," said Jeff Yanc, program director of The Loft Cinema. "Any time we have filmmakers stop by or touring through, they kind of freak out when they see it."

The fundraiser takes place on Saturday, June 29 with a special screening of the Woodstock documentary. The Oscar-winning 1970 documentary chronicles the legendary music festival from both onstage and in the crowd. The event works as a double-celebration, for the 50th anniversaries of both Woodstock and The Loft's construction.

The Loft Cinema's marquee was also constructed in 1969, the same year as the theatre's current location. When they added a second movie screen in 1972, they also added a second panel to the top of the marquee. This two-panel marquee stood for 30 years, before a monsoon damaged the top panel in 2002.

For the 17 years since this incident, The Loft has persisted with their single-panel marquee, which can get quite cluttered, especially now that they have three movie screens and regularly show special screenings along with cult classics and other one-offs. These days, the theatre shows a lot more movies in a given week than when the theater was in previous hands, according to Yanc.

"There really is a desire to return it to how it used to be," Yanc said. "The marquee is our most iconic feature. There's no markings on our actual building that say 'Loft Cinema,' the marquee plays that role. So there's a real emotional connection some people have."

Yanc says the restoration project holds a kind of "Back to the Future" ethos, in that they're updating the marquee to its former brilliance. But the connection goes further than this; as part of their commitment to sustainability, The Loft will use the opportunity to change the marquee's lights from incandescent to LED.

"We're looking to the future by making it more eco-friendly, but we're still keeping the retro design," Yanc said.

The restoration, which will see a second panel added on top of the current one, will increase the marquee from roughly 20 to 30 feet tall. While signs of the marquee's size are no longer permitted to be built on Speedway, The Loft is grandfathered in.

In total, refurbishing and expanding the marquee is expected to cost around $60,000. Yanc hopes the fundraiser will cover most, if not all, of this price.

The documentary screening also includes a silent auction related to both Woodstock and The Loft. Auction items include an original 1970 Woodstock movie poster, a rental of a Loft room to screen a movie of your choice, and your name on the new marquee. But possibly the most exciting auction item is the opportunity to flip the switch on the inaugural marquee lighting.

"Since at least 2002, the marquee has served as The Loft Cinema's logo," said Loft Cinema executive director Peggy Johnson. "The marquee is The Loft Cinema." ■

More Cinema Feature »

Tags:

More by Jeff Gardner

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

  • Ghosts of Christmas

    Charles Dickens wrestles with the spirits of the season
    • by Bob Grimm
    • Nov 30, 2017

  • No Wonder

    Justice League is a big step back for the DC movie universe
    • by Bob Grimm
    • Nov 23, 2017

Trending in the Alternative Press

The Range

Bring Kids to Summer Story Time at Sabino Canyon

Bring Kids to Summer Story Time at Sabino Canyon

By Meredith O'Neil Jun 19, 2019  12:53 pm

Three Great Things to Do in Tucson Today: Wednesday, June 19

Three Great Things to Do in Tucson Today: Wednesday, June 19

By TW Fun & Games Desk Jun 19, 2019  1:30 am

Four Great Things to Do in Tucson Today: Tuesday, June 18

Video
Four Great Things to Do in Tucson Today: Tuesday, June 18

By TW Fun & Games Desk Jun 18, 2019  1:30 am

More »

Latest in Cinema Feature

  • A Stalled Franchise

    Men in Black travels the world without actually going anywhere
    • by Bob Grimm
    • Jun 20, 2019

  • Reel Indie

    Films playing in Indie theaters this week
    • by Jeff Gardner
    • Jun 20, 2019
  • More »

Most Commented On

  • Sign of the Times

    Loft Cinema hosts fundraiser to restore marquee to original splendor
    • by Jeff Gardner
    • Jun 20, 2019
  • More »

Facebook Activity

Tucson Weekly

© 2019 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation