Shine on Floyd has bassist ‘over the moon’

Shine on Floyd — a Pink Floyd tribute act — performs at The Berger Performing Arts Center on Friday, Sept. 8. (Shine on Floyd/Submitted)



Shine on Floyd bassist Scott Fresener speaks frankly about his fellow Pink Floyd tribute acts.

“Musically, we’re probably better, but some have a bigger circle screen,” said Fresener of Scottsdale.

“The people who go see Pink Floyd, they want to hear the music, but they also want to see the show. From the opening number, we have the lights and the backup singers. We do the songs pretty much note for note.”

Fans can see for themselves when Shine on Floyd plays The Berger Performing Arts Center in Tucson from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8. Fresener said he enjoys watching the crowd react to Shine on Floyd’s shows.

“What’s neat is, when we play Floyd songs, you’ll see older folks with their walkers parked to the side, sitting with people in their 50s and 60s.You’ll also see younger kids in their 20s singing along to the songs. When we play songs like ‘Comfortably Numb,’ it’s like you’ve taken them back in time. I get people to say they cried at our shows.”

Fresener, who’s in his mid 70s, said playing in a Pink Floyd tribute act was on his bucket list. Calling the stint his “third act,” playing in Shine on Floyd keeps him feeling “way younger.”

“Pink Floyd’s music is timeless,” he added. “I’ve played in a lot of cover bands; three-chord rock ‘n’ roll and that’s it. With Floyd, it’s a soundtrack. Roger Waters’ lyrics are timeless.”

He admitted it took his wife a bit of time to warm up to Pink Floyd, as she considered it “stoner music.” Fresener was raised on The Beatles and the Rolling Stones. A veteran of tribute/cover acts, he reformed his old high school band 15 years ago. But when his drummer friend died of cancer more than a decade ago, he said he wasn’t going to perform any longer.

“Four years ago, I thought I needed one last hurrah,” he said. “I thought I’d like to form a Pink Floyd tribute band. I wanted my wife to be along for the ride. I didn’t want to do bars every weekend. I wanted to put on shows.

“We play every couple weeks. Our stage show takes four to five hours to set up. We can’t go to a bar.”

Fresener said playing Pink Floyd music is the most fun he’s had in a long time. Apparently, his fans feel the same way.

“It started as like-minded people getting together and it grew to be a monster,” he said. “We have a large trailer full of gear. We do the whole show with high-powered lasers, the circle screen and backup singers.

“It evolved into being a really great band. I think we’re one of the best Pink Floyd bands in the country. People love us.”