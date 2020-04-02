Carl Hanni is a local DJ who kindly sent us his Shelter-at-Home playlist, which inspired us to start a new series here at Tucson Weekly. What are you listening to while you're rediscovering your home during our pandemic? Share yours with us at tucsoneditor@tucsonlocalmedia.com.

"What's Going On," Marvin Gaye. As good a place as any to start a topical playlist...or end one. What's going on; pretty perfect as either a question or a statement. And just a great song.

"Strange Days," The Doors. Obvious choice, obviously. But come on: "Strange days have found us, strange days have tracked us down..."

"Washington, We're Watching You," The Staple Singers, from City In The Sky. This one says it all: "Washington, we're watching you, what the hell you gonna do?" Time to step up and do the right things; otherwise, step aside.

"This Land Is Your Land," Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings. Sharon and the DKs sure put the heart and soul in Woody Gutherie's peerless statement of purpose. A great American song and message for all eras.

"Let's Work Together," Wilbert Harrison. Another statement of purpose; "United we stand, divided we fall, come on people, let's get on the ball." Canned Heat had a big hit with their version, and Bryan Ferry also smokes his take on the album of the same name.

"Politick Kills," Manu Chao with Linton Kwesi Johnson. Politicks are killing right here, right now. The Head of State is doubling down on dumb, and it feels like they are just set on adding insult to injury.

"Wat About Di Workin' Claas,?" Linton Kwesi Johnson, from Making History. And while we're on the subject...while you're doling out the dough, what about the working class?

"Brother Can You Spare a Dime," Phil Alvin with Sun Ra & The Arkestra. From his solo albumUnsung Stories. Alvin brother Phil (from The Blasters) jumping take on the 1930s Depression era classic number, with freaking Sun Ra driving the ship! Way too timely; a possible anthem for the Future Now?

"Stop This World," Mose Allison. Anytime is the right time for Mose Allison. "Stop this world, I want to get off ..." preach it, brother!

"The Lunatics Have Taken Over the Asylum," The Fun Boy Three. Word. And check out the percussion.

"Little Demon," Screamin' Jay Hawkins. This one's for the virus...for the virus itself, microscopic little fucker billowing out into the uni-verse.

"Future Shock," Curtis Mayfield. The man for all seasons Curtis Mayfield, telling us that the future shock is now. So funky.

"The World We Knew," Tav Falco's Panther Burns, from the album of the same name. A great version of the Frank Sinatra pean to a possible lost world.

"Revolution Rock," The Clash. Sure feels like time for a revolution; preferably one without burning buildings and a bunch of guns one-upping each other. Some possible revolutions: in earth-care, in empathy, in income equality, in an affordable nation-wide health care system, for a responsible and humane immigration system, against the hegemony of rich old white guys in power, for sanity, for a future.