Season of giving Here are some local charities than can use your support during the holidays

While many of us are focused on celebrating the holidays, it’s a time when others are struggling to make ends meet.

According to Feeding America, more than 60 million people went to food banks and community programs to keep their bellies full in 2020. The pandemic has exacerbated hardships for many, but if you are one of the lucky few who can share your gratitude for surviving another year, consider donating to these local food and gift drives this holiday season to make the holiday bright for a stranger.

Season 4 Hope Food Drive

News 4 Tucson has partnered up with local sponsors to donate toys, food, and diapers to the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, Toys for Tots, and the Diaper Bank of Southern Arizona. Drop off toys, food, and diaper donations from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at:

CDTFD Station #181, 99 E. Tallahassee Drive. (Through Dec. 6)

TFD Station #20, 4798 N. First Ave. (Through Dec. 13)

KVOA Studios, 209 W. Elm St. (Through Dec. 20)

Youth Education Supporters Holiday Drive

Youth Education Supporters (aka YES) is a group that supports families in the Marana Unified School District. The group, which supplied more than 1,200 kids in the district with backpacks earlier this year, is now raising funds for holiday meals and gifts for Marana students. Contact Pat Johnson at bayesnana@gmail.com for details on how you can help.

GAP Ministries Santa’s Helper

Donate new, unwrapped toys and stocking stuffers to GAP ministries, 2861 N Flowing Wells Road, by Dec. 10. GAP Ministries is open from 9 am to 5 pm.

Dollar Tree Operation Homefront Toy Drive

Purchase a toy and donate it to the Dollar Tree’s donation boxes until Dec. 2. Donation boxes can be identified with a “Holiday Toy Drive” poster.

Tucson Toys for Tots

Donate toys to locations all over Tucson by visiting the Tucson Toys for Tots website at https://tinyurl.com/3e89mp9k. Search by zip code to find the closest donation site. Hours, days, and addresses are available on their website. In 2020, Tucson Toys for Tots supported 38,998 children and 40,513 toys were distributed.

Salvation Army Christmas Angel Tree

Donate in-person or online to the Salvation Army’s Christmas Angel Tree toy drive through Dec. 24. Don’t want to leave the house? No problem! Visit their wish list website to donate from your laptop. In-person locations include: Foothills Mall (7401 N La Cholla Blvd.), La Encantada Mall (2905 E Skyline Drive), Park Place Mall (5870 E Broadway Blvd.) and Tucson Mall (4500 N Oracle Road). The Salvation Army Hospitality House, 1002 N. Main Avenue, is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.