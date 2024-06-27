Sean Scott helps pets ‘talk’ to their humans

Sean Scott has always had a way with animals, but after his car got struck by lightning, he found he could communicate with them on a deeper level.

One Tucsonian is helping pets “talk” to their humans. For Sean Scott, a 2006 lightning strike changed everything.

“I’ve always been really great with animals,” Scott said. “Everyone calls me the animal whisperer. I don’t know what happened, but now even dogs that are really mean to everyone else just come up to me, and they’re super nice. After the lightning strike, I could just feel and know stuff about animals.”

While he doesn’t claim to talk with the animals, pets can emit a feeling of what they are trying to communicate.

“I don’t hear voices or anything like that, but I know how they’re feeling,” Scott said. “They can communicate to me how they feel and what they think about the world. It’s an energy, it’s a knowing and I have learned to translate the feeling.”

Scott said he hasn’t done anything specific to develop his skills and his ability only comes up during times of need.

“I didn’t develop it on purpose,” he said. “I was always around animals, and I’ve always had animals. I could just feel like if they needed something, I would know. When other people’s animals were around me, they’d always hang around me and show me a lot of attention, so it was really interesting how they would prefer to be with me over their owners, but they just sense that I’m very keen on what they need. It was not a conscious development of the skill. It was just over time I grew more used to the feelings and just was able to interpret them differently.”

Being the “animal whisperer” of his family and friends, it was no surprise when he started helping friends’ pets, including assisting a friend’s cat with a diagnosis.

“If they’re sick, I can tell where they’re sick,” he said. “If they have an upset stomach, I will feel through them that they have an upset stomach. My friend’s cat had diabetes, and I could just tell that there was something wrong; I didn’t know what it was but I said, ‘You really should take your cat to the vet, she is not feeling well.’ It turns out the cat was diabetic.”

A few months ago Scott decided to help pets beyond his family and friends. He thought it would be exciting to see how it would put his skills to the test, so he advertised on petworks.com.

“I literally put myself on that website probably in the last four or five months,” he said. “It has not been long. I haven’t been doing this as a method of income. I just ran across that website through an advertisement on Facebook, and I was like, ‘Oh, that’s cool.’”

The website helps pet owners find trainers, health teams, diet specialty help and even pet communicators. Since he has only been on the site for a couple of months, there has just been a single customer reaching out for his services.

“It was a cat with a family from Albuquerque,” he said. “The cat was new to the family, as their other one had just died. The funny thing was that when we got on the phone, I could pick up feelings from her old cat that had passed. It was really strange because I don’t think there’s any mediumship involved in this, but their cat had just died three months before. I helped further with their new cat, who was just a kitten at the time. (The mother) just wanted to know how to start the relationship with her and her daughter and the cat.”

This first session was a test to see how his abilities could work. He realized it was best to actually see the pet over Zoom or, better, in person. For a session, Scott charges $75 for 30 minutes with either a living animal or an animal that has crossed the rainbow bridge.

Scott believes that no matter what a pet owner believes, it’s a great experience to learn more about an animal.

“It’s a very interesting thing because I feel like it’s good for people to get to know their pet at least once, and every pet has a different personality, spirit, and sense of style,” Scott said. “It’s really great just at least to have one session to learn what kind of energy your cat or dog or whatever animal it is, is putting out there to better relate.”

“Animals are a lot more like people than we think,” he continued. “They like to be spoken to and handled in a specific way, and sometimes you have to learn that.”