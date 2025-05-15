Saying Goodbye: Elida Reyna y Avante takes a bow in Tucson

click to enlarge (Casino Del Sol/Submitted) Elida Reyna y Avante will perform for the last time in Tucson on Saturday, May 17.

When Elida Reyna was 9, she knew exactly which career path to choose. She appeared on the “Johnny Canales Show” — and it changed her world.

“At that moment, I knew this is what I was going to do for the rest of my life,” she said.

Elida Reyna y Avante will headline a night of Tejano and Norteño music at Casino Del Sol’s AVA Amphitheater on May 17, joined by Ricardo Castillon y La Diferenzia and Lucky Joe.

At age 15, she recorded her first song and began performing at local events in Mercedes, Texas, where she was raised.

“After I graduated from high school and while attending college, I met who would become my band. Shortly after, we signed with Voltage, which is a branch of Sony Music,” she said.

Her band, Avante, consists of Lalo Reyna, drummer, musical director, producer, arranger and songwriter; Milo Rivas, backup vocals, bajo sexto and electric guitar; Nicolas Rodriguez, keyboard; Lorenzo Banda “Papo,” bass; Jacob Deleon, accordion; “Ito” Longoria, backup vocals and percussion instruments and Cristina Salinas, backup vocals.

The two-time Latin Grammy Award winner has performed throughout the United States, including Florida, Texas, Ohio and Nevada. Her favorite performance, however, was in Monterrey. For her upcoming performance in Tucson, she’ll perform songs like “Duele,” “Luna Llena” and a few others, plus some “surprises along the way.”

“We’ll definitely perform ‘Duele,’ which has become a women’s anthem, which I cannot do a show without performing that one. As well as songs that the crowd hasn’t heard us do in a while. Like my duet with Michael Salgado. That one they haven’t heard me do live because it’s a little tricky.”

Reyna also said that Lucky Joe, who will be performing that same night, is from her “home area” and that they “get along very well.” He is a Tejano music artist with over 26 years in the music industry.

“I started at the age of 17 with Bobby Pulido’s sister, Alma Pulido. I moved on to several different Tejano bands,” Lucky Joe said.

In 2001, he was part of a band named “Frijoles Románticos.”

“We were nominated for a Latin Grammy,” he said. “In 2013, I decided to go off on my own and create my own band as a solo artist, and I got signed with Freddie Records.”

He’s now on his seventh album and is a two-time Latin Grammy nominee. He has a new album coming out this month. “When I was nominated again as a solo artist with Freddie Records, I was very flattered by the nomination,” he said.

“She beat me. One of the years I was up against her, and she’s the one who beat me,” he said, laughing, referring to one of Reyna’s wins.

Lucky Joe said he is excited about being part of Reyna’s final show in the area. “I’m truly honored to be a part of it because I will be sharing the stage with her and also my wife as well.”

Ricardo Castillon y La Diferenzia will also perform that night, featuring songs from its newly released album, “Renacimiento de Phoenix,” which just came out this month.

Castillon has been playing music since he was a child, performing at quinceañeras and weddings with his dad. “I got a recording contract with Arista Records, and ever since then, I’ve been playing,” he said.

He perform will both classic songs from the ’90s and new music from his latest album. “Hopefully, I get to sing a song with Elida before I leave that night. That would be nice,” Castillon said.

Reyna said she looks forward to this show because it will be her final performance in Tucson.

“We’re retiring after this year, so it’s definitely going to be bittersweet, because it’s the last show we ever perform in Tucson as a band,” she said.

“We’re going to pull out all the tricks and try to play all the songs that made us who we are and, of course, the more traditional ones,” Reyna said. “I’m truly grateful that I’ve been so blessed to have had a career as long as I’ve had 34 year — especially for a female in the industry. It’s not an easy task.”

Elida Reyna y Avante, Ricardo Castillon y La Diferenzia and Lucky Joe Performance

WHEN: 7 p.m. Saturday, May 17

WHERE: AVA Amphitheater at Casino Del Sol, 5655 W. Valencia Road, Tucson

COST: Tickets start at $27

INFO: casinodelsol.com