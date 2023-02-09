Sampling of Beer Week events

For Arizona Beer Week, Tap & Bottle locations are pairing with other breweries, coffee shops and restaurants to present events.

A luau-themed party at Tap & Bottle North will celebrate the Piña Collaba IPA, a beer made in partnership with Dragoon Brewing Company and Bottle Logic Brewing. The bar will tap two cellar-aged beers from Dragoon and two barrel-aged stouts from Bottle Logic during the event.
5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, Tap & Bottle North, 7254 N. Oracle Road, Tucson, 520-268-8725, thetapandbottle.com.

Tap & Bottle Downtown will celebrate beer and coffee with a guided tasting with Arizona Wilderness Brewing and a coffee cupping with Exo Roast Co. During the event, Arizona Wilderness will have four special beers available that were created for Arizona Beer Week.
2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, $18.40 for tasting and cupping, Tap & Bottle Downtown, 403 N. Sixth Street, Tucson, 520-344-8999, thetapandbottle.com.

Tap & Bottle North will offer a local pairing event with beers from Tirrito Farm and focaccia from local bakery Holy Focaccia.
6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, Tap & Bottle North, 7254 N. Oracle Road, Tucson, 520-268-8725, thetapandbottle.com.

An event at Westbound will feature tastings from Wren House Brewing along with the chance to decorate a bird house.
5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, Westbound, 267 S. Avenida del Convento, Suite 12, Tucson, 520-867-8308, thetapandbottle.com.

Tap & Bottle North will tap beers from New York-based Equilibrium Brewing as part of a special event.
5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, Tap & Bottle North, 7254 N. Oracle Road, Tucson, 520-268-8725, thetapandbottle.com.

Tap & Bottle Downtown will hold a special Flagstaff Night with beers from Dark Sky Brewing Company and pizza from Pizzicletta.
Time TBA Saturday, Feb. 25, Tap & Bottle Downtown, 403 N. Sixth Street, Tucson, 520-344-8999, thetapandbottle.com.

For the annual event Beer Mile, Westbound will be partnering with Dragoon Brewing Company. During the event, participants drink a beer during each quarter mile of a mile-long run. The event has fun and competitive divisions.
11 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, $20, Westbound, 267 S. Avenida del Convento, Suite 12, Tucson, 520-867-8308, thetapandbottle.com.

