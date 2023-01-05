Rogue Theatre explores spiritual, worldly connections

click to enlarge (Rogue Theatre/Submitted) performers Bryn Booth, Carley Preston and Kate Scally.

In the play “Babette’s Feast,” two sisters living in a religious Norwegian village are exposed to temptations when they take in French refugee Babette. Their knowledge of the world is also broadened through her food artistry.

Based on Isak Dinesen’s short story, it was conceived and developed by Abigail Killeen and written by Rose Courtney. The short story also inspired an Oscar-winning 1987 film.

The Rogue Theatre will produce the play Thursday, Jan. 12, to Sunday, Jan. 29. Co-founder and artistic director Joseph McGrath is directing.

The production stars Carley Preston as Babette. Sisters Philippa and Martine are being portrayed by Kate Scally and Bryn Booth, respectively. The show also features ensemble members, who are offered at least three roles each season in shows.

“We try to stay with our ensemble in terms of making sure that they have work and stay in Tucson. That’s always a big challenge is keeping the talent in the area,” McGrath said.

“Babette’s Feast” hasn’t been staged very often by theater companies. McGrath said it can be challenging to stage, and it is very narrative in nature.

“We’ve been thrilled and terrified by the challenge as we’ve been going through rehearsals,” McGrath said.

“It takes place in a lot of different locales. Isak Dinesen, the author, wrote very little dialogue so we are left with a lot of narrative, which in the theater audiences expect action. They don’t expect to be told…We are trying to actually show and make the action happen in front of us.”

The show delves into the conflict between the spiritual and the worldly. It is explored through a feast, shared among residents of this Norwegian town.

“There is something transcendent about this particular story,” McGrath said.

“The people who go through the feast that Babette presents to them, they are puritans. They reject all of the temptations of the flesh, including fine food. Circumstances bring them to sit before Babette’s French feast. They are transformed by it in an interesting way.”

McGrath said the original author discussed how the worldly and spiritual are in opposition yet work together.

“Dinesen seems to honor both sides of that equation while also saying that either side is somewhat incomplete without the other. I think that is a fascinating message that she is exploring,” McGrath said.

Although the show takes place during a feast, the actors don’t actually eat on stage. They are mimicking eating motions.

“A seven-course meal with seven different wines and champagnes isn’t something that you do in a theatrical rendering,” McGrath said.

“We have worked heavily on the miming. The quality of what we are seeing in front of us and what we are trying to provoke in the imagination of the audience, I think will be quite effective.

“They have spent hours ‘eating’ every course, how the knife fits in the hand, how the fork fits in the hand and how a villager from that edge of the world picks up a wine glass they’ve never picked up before, that whole confrontation with how you handle things you don’t know how to handle and what your response might be.”

The show takes place in the 19th century, which is clear, looking at the costumes.

“Costume-wise, we are very much in the period,” McGrath said.

“We always have been at the Rogue. Cynthia Meier, the costume designer and my co-founder here, has always been marvelous at putting together very accurate period costuming.”

The roles of Philippa and Achille Papin require actors with strong singing voices. In the story, Philippa is taken on as a student by the French opera singer, who is played by Dennis Tamblyn.

In one scene, the two perform a duet from Mozart’s “Don Giovanni.”

McGrath said for these roles, the company looked for performers in different disciplines to fill the roles.

“We decided we were going to find some people who could sing Mozart and also play dramatic roles for us in a theatrical setting,” McGrath said. “Hearing Kate and Dennis sing Mozart is just such a delight… Opera is not our discipline. It’s a lovely thing to suddenly have on our stage.”

In celebration of the show, Rogue is hosting a seven-course fundraiser dinner at Feast on Sundays, Jan. 15 and Jan. 22 for $375.

The dinner includes Blinis Demidoff, buckwheat pancakes served with caviar and sour cream; Cailles en Sarcophage, quail prepared in a puff pastry with foie gras and a truffle sauce; an endive salad; cheeses and fruits; and Savarin au Rhum avec Figues Fruit Glacee, rum sponge cake with figs and candied cherries.

Prepared by chef Doug Levy, the Parisian-style meal will be paired with wines and cognac.

The classical theater company regularly stages plays exploring social and political issues, including a Shakespeare play each season. The organization’s missions include works that challenge viewers, making them think, and elevating literature and language through performance.

During the 2022-2023, the company will also produce “The Seafarer” from March 2 to 19 and “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” from April 27 to May 14.

They will also have play readings of “Heroes of the Fourth Turning” on March 26 and “Constellations” on May 21.

The Rogue Theatre’s production of “Babette’s Feast”

WHEN: Various times Thursday, Jan. 12, to Sunday, Jan. 29

WHERE: The Rogue Theatre, 300 E. University Boulevard, Tucson

COST: Tickets start at $32

INFO: 520-551-2053, theroguetheatre.org