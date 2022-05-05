Rising Star

Congratulations to Barrio Bread baker Don Guerra, who is up for a James Beard Award next month. It’s Guerra’s third nomination for the prestigious foodie honor. The nomination is well deserved; Guerra has become a local superstar thanks for his use of ancient heritage grains grown in Southern Arizona. His bread is such a delight to eat that even Tucsonans on a low-carb diet are willing to break the rules for a bite. Don is on a bit of a tear, with new partnerships with the Flores family behind the El Charro team as well as plans to expand his Broadway Village bakery. Staff reporter Nicole Feltman tells you Guerra’s tale in this week’s cover story.

Elsewhere in the book this week: Managing editor Jeff Gardner tells you about how Fourth Avenue is rebounding from the pandemic, as well as the latest mission for the UA’s plucky space probe, ORISIS-Rex; Tucson Weekly staff reporter Alex Pere learns some disturbing statistics about education at a Future of Work conference; UA School of Journalism Don Bolles Fellow Gloria Gomez relays the hopes of activists that the Arizona Legislature will invest some of its surplpus in programs that could help people; States Newsroom senior reporter Jennifer Shutt digs into what the Jan. 6 House Committee wants from Congressman Andy Biggs as lawmakers did deeper into who did want on Insurrection Day; UA School of Journalism intern Jake O’Rourke shares a taste of what the new food festival Pueblos del Maiz has in store for you; music contributor Christina Fuoco-Karasinski lands an audience with Royal Blood ahead of their upcoming Rialto Theatre show; XOXO columnist Xavier Omar Otero tells where all the good rock ’n’ roll can be found this week; and calendar editor Emily Dieckman tells you where else to have fun during this glorious time of the year.

Jim Nintzel

Executive Editor

Hear Nintz talk about all the cool stuff happening in Tucson at 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays during the World-Famous Frank Show on KLPX, 96.1 FM.