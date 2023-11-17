Review: Emerald Fennell’s bold ‘Saltburn’ lacking depth

If there’s one thing that can be said about
Emerald Fennell’s new psychological black-comedy thriller “Saltburn,” the
follow-up to her Academy Award-winning 2020 film “Promising Young Woman,” it’s
that it’s certainly bold.
Directed, written and produced by Fennell,
“Saltburn” is as extravagant as the upper-class English lifestyle it depicts.
With style and color that pop off the screen, it’s undoubtedly hard to look
away from both the decadence and debauchery that occur. At times coming across
like an advertisement for a fragrance or a fashion line, it’s full of imagery
that could easily be plucked from the film and inserted into a magazine.
But while beautifully shot by director of
photography Linus Sandgren in a classic 1:33.1 aspect ratio, and generally
pretty entertaining at that, “Saltburn” falls short in its thin
characterization and superficial class satire, leaving its flamboyant excesses
feeling like overcompensation.
Barry Keoghan stars as Oliver Quick, who
arrives at Oxford via the town of Prescot on a scholarship. Instantly smitten
with popular rich kid Felix Catton (played by Jacob Elordi), the quiet, studied
outcast, purporting to come from a troubled background (both of his parents
addicts), manages to gain acceptance into his classmate’s circle after lending
hand with a flat bike tire. While some of those surrounding Catton are more
skeptical of “Ollie,” as he’s affectionately nicknamed, the ensuing friendship
results in an invitation to spend the summer with his aristocratic family at
their lavish estate Saltburn — and an obsession rooted in love, lust and status
that spirals out of control.
Rounding out the core cast are Rosamund Pike
and Richard E. Grant as Catton’s mother and father, Lady Elsbeth and Sir James,
respectively (in standout, albeit relatively minor, roles); Alison Oliver as
his sister Venetia; Archie Madekwe as his American cousin Farleigh Start; and,
in a rather brief turn, Carey Mulligan as his mother’s friend, “poor dear”
Pamela.
Set in 2006-07, the film works as a sort of
modern period piece, trading the historical costume drama its castle setting
may mentally evoke for scenes of karaoke to Flo Rida’s “Low” and movie parties
featuring “Superbad” and “The Ring.” MGMT’s “Time to Pretend” and Cold War
Kids’ “Hang Me Up to Dry” are featured prominently, too.
It certainly comes across like an updated,
edgier take on “The Talented Mr. Ripley,” to which it has been frequently
compared, though its underdeveloped characters and hit-or-miss humor hold it
back. As with the other characters, Quick and Catton’s friendship at the heart
of the film seems underwritten and resultantly ingenuine, making it difficult
to buy into as the story moves from beat to beat. And while storyteller Fennell
and star Keoghan are unafraid to go unexpectedly explicit places, they feel similarly
forced, even ostentatious — like the emphasis is more so on shock value than
anything else.
It can all be summed up in an early scene in
which two of its main characters are going over an assignment with a tutor.
Quick refers to critique of his writing’s style as opposed to its substance
lazy, to which Start counters, “It’s not what you argue, it’s how.” With
“Saltburn,” Fennell certainly has the “how” down — the film’s vibrant, flashy
visual palette and audacious moments help it go down easy enough — but it still
feels hollow, like it’s lacking the substantive “what” it needs to make it
stick.
“Saltburn”
opens in theaters on Wednesday, Nov. 22.