Rescuing Horses: Tucson Roadrunners raffle helps Jewels of the Desert

Mark as Favorite

By

click to enlarge Rescuing Horses: Tucson Roadrunners raffle helps Jewels of the Desert
(Jewels of the Desert/Submitted)
Since beginning Jewels of the Desert, Mary Houshiar has rescued 20 horses, placing 14 in forever homes.

The non-profit Jewels of the Desert Horse Rescue is raffling a Roadrunners gift bag with four tickets.

The money goes toward the rescue’s cause.

In October 2023, Mary Houshiar rescued her first horse, Jewel, who was neglected and starving. Jewel’s story inspired Houshiar to establish Jewels of the Desert Horse Rescue and Sanctuary in January.  

According to her, the mission is to “rescue horses in need, regardless of their circumstances. Whether they are severely malnourished, require medical assistance or their families are facing hardships, we provide these horses with a chance at happiness.”  

Houshiar has since rescued 20 horses, placing 14 in forever homes. Currently, there are four horses in rescue and one in sanctuary.

“We receive daily calls for new intakes,” Houshair said.

“We are currently focused on providing medical care to the horses in our rescue to prepare them for adoption.

“Jewels of the Desert has Amazon and Chewy wish lists for items needed for daily care, and we hope to raise enough funds to purchase larger tires for our trailer to transport our largest horse to the veterinarian.” 

Jewels of the Desert operates solely on volunteers and donations. In October and November, the rescue faced several expensive veterinary visits, including the loss of Jewel.  

Each horse in rescue needs to be healthy to be adopted.  

Several of the horses in their care have complex medical issues that require ongoing treatment, such as arthritis, laminitis and ringbone. 

One horse, Tonto, needs an ultrasound to determine the cause of his lameness. Additionally, Jewels of the Desert spends $950 on hay monthly. The volunteers are optimistic that the raffle will help offset some of these costs, enable them to continue caring for the five horses currently in their care, and rescue more horses.

Those interested in donating money or purchasing raffle tickets, visit jewelsofthedeserthorses.org. 

A Frontier Christmas: Relive the holidays in the Old Pueblo

By Karen Schaffner

Image: A Frontier Christmas: Relive the holidays in the Old Pueblo

‘Hauliday’ toy Drive: Junk King’s owner is passionate about children

By Karen Schaffner

Image: ‘Hauliday’ toy Drive: Junk King’s owner is passionate about children

The Joy of a Toy: Arizona Builders Alliance toy drive builds community spirit

By John Sanders

Image: The Joy of a Toy: Arizona Builders Alliance toy drive builds community spirit

Financing For Fido: Managing pet debt can a challenge

By Christina Fuoco-Karasinski

Image: Financing For Fido: Managing pet debt can a challenge
More »
More Currents Feature
All News & Opinion

View Articles List | Browse Cover Archives

Best Of Tucson®

Current Year

Recent Years

Facebook
Twitter
Subscribe
RSS
    Tucson Weekly
  • 3275 W. Ina Road
  • Suite 160
  • Tucson, AZ 85741
  • (520) 797-4384

News & Opinion

Chow

Events

Arts & Culture

Music

Best of Tucson®

© 2024 Tucson Weekly
Powered By Foundation