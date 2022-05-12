Remembrance of Travels Past

I’ve long been a fan of Tucson author Tom Miller, perhaps best known for his travel writing about Latin America in books such as The Panama Hat Trail and Cuba: Hot and Cold. Miller got his start in the underground press of the 1960s, which may explain why he’s always seemed to have a soft spot in his heart for the scrappy gang here at the Tucson Weekly. Despite wrestling with Parkinson’s disease, Miller has pulled together a terrific book about his career, Where Was I? A Travel Writer’s Memoir. This week, we present an excerpt about the time Miller got himself lost in Saguaro National Park. (There are lessons to be learned.) Managing editor Jeff Gardner talks with Miller about his life as a man of letters.

Elsewhere in the book this week: Staff reporter Nicole Feltman takes a spin in TMC’s new healthcare van, which does old-fashioned house calls; Jennifer Shutt with the Arizona Mirror reports on the GOP’s new interest in a federal abortion ban, now that Roe v. Wade is going to be overturned by the Supreme Court; Reagan Priest of Cronkite News looks at the growing pressure on Arizona coroners; Sonoran Explorin’ columnist Emily Dieckman visits with Model bus guru Mark Hart of the Old Pueblo Trolley and Bus Museum; Tucson Salvage columnist Brian Smith hears the stories of Holocaust survivors; Christina Fuoco-Karasinski gets a taste of what the Meat Puppets have to offer ahead of their upcoming show at 191 Toole; XOXO columnist Xavier Omar Otero highlights the week’s best live music; the Tucson Weedly Test Department samples one of the state’s best edibles; and there’s the usual collection of calendars, horoscopes, comics and more scattered throughout the book.

Jim Nintzel

Executive Editor

