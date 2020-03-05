Reel Indie 

March 05, 2020 Cinema » Cinema Feature

click to enlarge agnes_varda.jpg
The Films of Agnès Varda (Part deux). Because she made so many films worthy of mention, The Loft Cinema is hosting the second series celebrating the films of experimental French filmmaker Agnès Varda. Throughout the month of March (one year after her death), The Loft is screening: La Pointe Courte, Varda's debut about a marriage on the rocks in a small fishing village (Thursday, March 5); Le Bonheur, Varda's third feature, a tale of infidelity made during the feminist movement of the '60s (Wednesday, March 11); Jane B. For Agnes, a surreal and captivating essay on art, fame and love (Wednesday, March 18); and The Beaches of Agnès, depicting the life she lived (Wednesday, March 25). 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.

click to enlarge monty_python.jpg

Monty Python and the Holy Grail. Casa Video is screening this absurdist historical comedy that is so ubiquitous it might just be more famous than the Holy Grail itself in recent cultural memory. What more is there to say? The Python boyz are at it again, traveling through Dark Ages Europe on a quest from God. It's widely regarded as one of the best comedies of all time, but did you know the film's £200,000 budget was funded by 10 different investors, including English rock bands Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin and Genesis? Casa Video invites you into the Black Forest. 7 p.m. Thursday, March 5. 2905 E. Speedway Blvd. 

click to enlarge the_jesus_rolls.jpg

The Jesus Rolls. While crowds are usually tired of remakes and spin-offs these days, there's been a good reception to The Jesus Rolls, the unexpected spin-off of The Big Lebowski. This is mostly likely because the titular character, The Jesus, is such a brief, enigmatic and hilarious character in Lebowski that audiences have been craving more of him for 20+ years. In this sequel-of-sorts, Jesus (John Turturro) gets out of prison for good behavior and quickly falls into a series of rapidly escalating bad decisions. Exactly what folks want from the creepy/hilarious bowler. Perhaps most interestingly, this film is also directed by Turturro. The Loft Cinema begins screening The Jesus Rolls on Friday, March 6. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. $10. 

click to enlarge cats.jpg

Cats (Movie Party). This has got to be one of the fastest flop-gone-ironic-cult-classic in cinema history. Only two months after being released to riotous reviews of "what the hell were they thinking?" and losing tens of millions of dollars, The Loft Cinema is bringing Cats back from the grave with a celebration of the newest entry to the so-bad-it's-good canon. Oh, if T.S. Eliot were to find out his small book of humorous poetry turned into what is widely regarded as one of the worst films of 2019. True story, a friend of mine saw Cats (I didn't, because I have just the slightest shred of decency) and roughly half of the theater walked out before the 10 minute mark. It's got 'jellicles' and tap-dancing and horrific computer animation and SIR Ian McKellen. This screening party includes a sing-along, free cats ears, and prizes awarded to the Best Cat Costume. Get purring, you filthy animals. 7 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. $12. 

The Mask You Live In (Free screening). This documentary follows the lives of a handful of boys as they struggle to balance their personal lives with "America's narrow definition of masculinity." Directed by Jennifer Siebel Newsom, who directed the other against-the-grain documentaries The Great American Lie and Miss Representation, The Mask You Live In examines the danger of a culture ignoring boys' troubles and needs by simply telling them to "man up." This screening is a rental of The Loft Cinema, presented by Child & Family Resources. Following the film, there will be presentations about free youth local workshops, curriculum training and conference opportunities. 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 10. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. Free.

click to enlarge ghost.jpg

Ghost. For their Tuesday Night Classics series, Harkins Theatres is screening one of the most successful box office films, and certainly one of the most successful films where Whoopi Goldberg speaks with ghosts. Directed by Jerry Zucker (who also directed Airplane!), this 1990 drama follows the ghost of a man working with a psychic to save his still-living lover. 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 10. 5455 S. Calle Santa Cruz & 5755 W. Arizona Pavilions Drive. $5.

