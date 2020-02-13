Reel Indie 

click to enlarge

The University of Arizona's Department of French and Italian Studies is hosting a special screening of the 2017 romantic drama directed by Claire Denis (). This French film tells of a battle of the sexes, centering on a 50-something Parisian artist played by Juliette Binoche. It won the SACD (Authors Society) Award at the Cannes Film Festival. This screening is part of the Tournées Film Festival, and will be introduced by Ania Wroblewski. 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13. At the Integrated Learning Center on the UA Campus, 1500 E. University Blvd., Bldg. 70, Room 130. Free and open to the public.

Valentine's Day at the Planetarium. It's a night of romance among the stars! The UA Flandrau Science Center is hosting a special "Lovers In The Sky" planetarium show, telling the timeless tales found in the constellations. Love stories include the tales of Queen Cassiopeia and Cepheus, Andromeda and the hero Perseus and more. This "celestial love story" will be followed by a laser light show with Beatles' music. "Lovers In The Sky" shows at 6 and 8 p.m., "Laser Beatles" shows at 7 and 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14. 1601 E. University Blvd. $16 for the first show, $3 for any additional.

The Song of Names. Starring Tim Roth and Clive Owen, this film tells of a man haunted by the mysterious disappearance of his best friend, a virtuoso violinist who vanished shortly before a 1951 concert. Thirty-five years later, the man finds out his friend may still be alive, and embarks on a massive search to find him. Of course, a film about a violinist wouldn't be complete without a spectacular score, this one by Oscar-winning composer Howard Shore. The Loft Cinema begins screening this film on Friday, Feb. 14. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.

KES. In a desolate Northern England town, a 15-year-old miner's son forms a close bond with a wild falcon for a spiritual escape from his dead-end life. As part of their Staff Selects, the Loft Cinema is screening this 1969 film that was named one of the 10 best British films of the century by the British Film Institute. Part of both the "British New Wave" and "Kitchen Sink Realism" film movements, KES remains a groundbreaking coming-of-age film featuring real locations and nonprofessional actors. 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. $8.

Scream Blacula Scream. Part of the Black Renaissance Film Series, The Screening Room is showing a classic "Blaxploitation" film from 1973. A follow-up to the iconic Blacula, Scream Blacula Scream is a prime example of the cheesy blaxploitation horror films of the '70s: goofy special effects, over-the-top blood spurts, hilarious acting, and murky atmosphere. The film stars the great William Marshall as Blacula, the doomed vampire former Prince Mamuwalde. 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17. 127 E. Congress St. $7.

Medicine for Melancholy (Free screening). The Loft Cinema is screening the debut feature film from Barry Jenkins, who would later direct the acclaimed Moonlight and If Beale Street Could Talk. A swirling odyssey of sepia tones, Medicine for Melancholy follows two young people whose one-night stand turns into a 24-hour journey through San Francisco. Between bike rides and underground dance parties, they grapple with "popular culture and black identity amid a rapidly gentrifying San Francisco." This independent film was produced on a budget of $15,000, over the course of 15 days with a cast of only two. This free screening is presented by Barrio Brewing. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.