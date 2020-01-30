Reel Indie 

click to enlarge

Honeyland. The Loft Cinema is screening a documentary centered in an isolated mountain region in Eastern Europe. Hatidze Muratova lives in a small village where she works as the last in a lineage of Macedonian beekeepers. But when a new family moves to the area, along with many of the changes that come with modern living, Muratova's life is upheaved. This documentary, which is a 2020 Academy Award nominee for Best Documentary Feature and Best International Feature, examines the delicate balance between humanity and nature, growth and sustainability. Honeyland also won that World Cinema Documentary Grand Jury Prize at Sundance. 7:30 to 9:15 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. $10.



2020 Oscar Nominated Short Films. The Oscars are coming up quick on Susnday, Feb. 9, and the Loft Cinema is helping you seem like you know what you're talking about when it comes to current films by screening every short film nominated for an Oscar this season. The screenings are cut into three shows: live action, animation and documentary. The short films this year come from Tunisia, Belgium, France, China, the U.S. and more. Live action short films screen 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31; Monday, Feb. 3; and Saturday, Feb. 8. Animated short films screen at noon Saturday, Feb. 1; 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5; and 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7. Documentary short films screen at noon on Sunday, Feb. 2 and 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6. $10 each screening. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.



Midsommar. Although we're technically in the middle of winter, Ari Aster's latest horror flick is powerful enough to reach you at any time of year. Midsommar, while steeped in tradition, mythology and classic horror tropes, is very forward thinking in that it almost entirely takes place in broad daylight. In this 2019 blend of psychological and folk elements, a group of Americans travel to Scandinavia, and wind up getting a bit more of the culture than they were expecting. This screening at the University of Arizona is presented by Cats After Dark. 8 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31. At Gallagher Theatre, 1303 E. University Blvd. Free w/ CatCard.



Magnifying LIGHT. The University of Arizona Center for Creative Photography is hosting a public film screening and print viewing for their "Qualities of LIGHT" exhibit. LIGHT was a New York City photo gallery, and this exhibit "raises questions about our contemporary connections to photography's histories." This will be the first public screening of the new documentary by Lisa Immordino Vreeland, which explores the significance of the LIGHT gallery. The screening will be followed by a print viewing of additional artists who showed with LIGHT, drawn from the CCP collection. 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4. 1030 N. Olive Road.



Les Misérables (2019). The feature film debut from Ladj Ly isn't so much a spiritual successor of Victor Hugo's classic work as it is a spiritual reenvisioning. This 2019 film follows three plainclothes cops as they navigate Montfermeil, the same Parisian district Hugo set his classic novel in. The film examines the ethnic and racial tensions between law enforcement and the area's growing population of Muslim transplants. A kind of "hood film," Les Misérables won the 2019 Cannes Film Festival Jury Prize. This screening at the Loft Cinema will be in French with English subtitles. Screenings begin Friday, Jan. 31. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. $10.

Giallo Month. The University of Arizona's Cinematopia club is painting February red by celebrating "Giallo," the Italian mystery/horror genre that features artsy camera work, spooky atmospheres and bloody death scenes. To get things rolling, they're screening one of the very first examples of the Giallo genre, Blood and Black Lace. This 1964 flick directed by Mario Bava follows a series of murders that take place in a high-end fashion house. Before the movie, there will also be a curated pre-show of Giallo movie trailers. 7:30 to 10 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4. Located at the UA Harvill building at 1103 E. Second St. in Room 104. Free.