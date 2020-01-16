Reel Indie 

click to enlarge

The Screening Room is home to the fourth annual Animated Arizona Film Festival, the first short film festival in the state dedicated to the art of animation. Animated films date back all the way to the late 1800s, meaning animation is almost as old as movies themselves. While the technology has developed greatly, the creativity and passion are as just as strong as ever. The festival hosts independent films that are either animated, or semi-animated. The films are often shorter than 15 minutes, and feature a wide variety of animation styles. 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18. 127 E. Congress St. $6.

Inequality for All. The Pima County Democratic Party is hosting a screening of this 2013 documentary that examines critical economic issues affecting the U.S., such as increasing the minimum wage and unemployment. The documentary follows former U.S. Labor Secretary Robert Reich as he raises awareness about the country's widening economic gap. This film was directed by Jacob Kornbluth, who has had three films premiere at the Sundance Film Festival. 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18. 4639 E. First St. Suggested donation of $5.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Casa Video is screening Tarantino's latest film, fresh off winning three Golden Globes: Best Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy), Best Supporting Actor (Brad Pitt), and Best Screenplay. The film is a surreal romp through 1969 Hollywood, examining the film industry, shifting societal norms, and the history of LA. Or, as Casa Video puts it, "It's a Tarantino movie. It's going to be good, it's going to be crude, and it's going to be a little violent." 9 to 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18. 2905 E. Speedway Blvd. Free.

Promise at Dawn. Multiple actors play French novelist Romain Gary in this biopic that follows the writer through childhood, adolescence, WWII and more. Gary is the only author to have won the Prix Goncourt French literary prize twice, under two different names. Part tragedy, part romance, this film weighs identity through history, and writing's enduring presence. This screening is part of the Tucson International Jewish Film Festival. 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19. 3800 E. River Road. $10.

Selma (Free Screening). For Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the Loft Cinema is hosting a free screening of this Oscar-winning drama about the Civil Rights movement. The film follows the fight for equal voting rights and the march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama, in 1965. Starring David Oyelowo as MLK, Selma was particularly lauded for John Legend and Common's original music, and Ava DuVernay's directorial ability. The epic march from Selma culminated in President Johnson signing the Voting Rights Act of 1965. What more could be worth celebrating? 7:30 to 9:45 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. Free.

The Thing. Nearly 40 years after releasing, John Carpenter's chilly sci-fi horror still stands as a masterwork in atmosphere, tension and practical effects. (Not to mention being one of the greatest remakes in any genre.) At a remote Antarctic research station, a group of workers uncover a parasitic alien lifeform with the ability to copy the forms of other animals, including humans. Ironically, the film originally released to very negative reviews, before becoming a cult classic in horror. Perfect for the middle of winter, Harkins Theatres is screening this 1982 film for their Tuesday Night Classics series. 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21. 5455 S. Calle Santa Cruz and 5755 W. Arizona Pavilions Drive. $5.

Color Out of Space. The Loft Cinema is hosting an advanced screening of this new adaptation of H.P. Lovecraft's work. This sci-fi horror follows the madness that ensues after a meteorite lands on a rural farm, unleashing mind-infecting monsters on the quiet land. It's got all the classic Lovecraftian spooks: cosmic entities, surreal horror and the maddening macabre. Directed by cult filmmaker Richard Stanley, starring Nic Cage, Joely Richardson, Madeleine Arthur and Brendan Meyer, as well as Tommy Chong. This advance screening even features exclusive bonus content. 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. $10.