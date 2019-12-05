Reel Indie 

click to enlarge

The Jay and Silent Bob Reboot Roadshow (Encore). Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes are coming to town to show off their latest movie, the Jay and Silent Bob Reboot. Clerks landed 25 years ago, and when Jay and Silent Bob discover Hollywood is rebooting a movie based on them, they go on a cross-country mission to stop it. Alongside the fictional cross-country mission, Jay and Silent Bob are going on a real mission from theater to theater! This self-aware "reboot," described by Smith as "literally the same fucking movie all over again," features many regulars like Ben Affleck and Matt Damon. This is an encore screening at the Loft Cinema. The initial screening is sold out, but tickets are still available for the encore. Come see Smith and Mewes! 10:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. $50.

Fantastic Fungi. Apparently, mushrooms are more similar to animals than they are to plants. And if that isn't enough to completely weird you out and/or blow your mind, this documentary certainly will. Fantastic Fungi, narrated by Oscar-winner Brie Larson, is not only a documentary about the wonders of the mycelial kingdom, but a blueprint on how mushrooms can potentially save the world. The film features interviews and work from mycologists like Paul Stamets, and writers Michael Pollan, Eugenia Bone, Andrew Weil and more. This Loft Cinema event also has copies of the new companion book, Fantastic Fungi: How Mushrooms Can Heal, Shift Consciousness and Heal the Planet. Screenings start Friday, Dec. 6. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. $10.

Jingle All the Way. Casa Video is screening one of the all-time best Christmas movies ever! (At least that's what I keep telling myself.) Yeah, Jingle All the Way isn't a "good" movie or whatever, but that doesn't mean it isn't relentlessly entertaining, quotable and charming. Starring Arnold Schwarzenegger as a totally normal, not-freakishly-huge family guy trying to get his son a toy for Christmas. Along the way you get to see him wrestle a reindeer, uncover an illicit ring of Santa lookalikes, catch a house on fire, and fly an actual jetpack. What's not to love? And oh yeah: a young Anakin Skywalker is his son. 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. 2905 E. Speedway Blvd.

Spider-Man: Far From Home. What happened to Spider-Man after the most recent Avengers spectacular? University of Arizona students have a free ticket to find out! Cats After Dark, a campus events program, is hosting a screening of the newest Spider-Man film, featuring Tom Holland, Samuel L. Jackson and even Jake Gyllenhaal. 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. 1303 E. University Drive. Free with CatCard.

Knives and Skin. In a simple Midwestern town, a high school girl goes missing. What results is a surreal, mysterious fracture between the residents of Big River. Combining the atmosphere of Twin Peaks with the setting of '80s high school hits, director Jennifer Reeder's newest mystery explores "communal trauma." The Loft Cinema invites you to the small town flipped upside down. Screenings begin Friday, Dec. 6. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.

The All-Americans. Football is about as American as you can get, but the sport takes on a new atmosphere when it stars immigrants wondering about their place in modern America. Harkins Theatres is screening this new documentary about four students playing high school football in the nation's largest Latino immigrant population: Los Angeles. The students grapple with both personal and interpersonal obstacles on the road to one of the country's fiercest high school football rivalry games: The East L.A. Classic. 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10. At Tucson Spectrum 18, 5455 S. Calle Santa Cruz. $12.50.