Reel Indie 

click to enlarge

My Neighbor Totoro. For their Cult Classics series, the Loft Cinema is screening a film Roger Ebert called "one of the five best movies" ever made for children. And they're screening it three days in a row, no less! Released in 1988, My Neighbor Totoro was one of the first animes to find broad success in the West, due in no small part to its universal themes of childhood and humanity's relationship with the Earth. Having a bus-sized cat running throughout the countryside probably helped woo audiences as well. My Neighbor Totoro is one of those children's movies that is so beloved and artistic, it expands into being a film suited for any and all. 10 to 11:45 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 28, through Saturday, Nov. 30. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. $8. The film will be presented in Japanese w/ English subtitles.

click to enlarge

Weird Science. Anthony Michael Hall and Ilan Mitchell-Smith co-star in this 80s classic about (what else?) nerds getting even. But unlike other films of the time, Weird Science features just a dash of science fiction, resulting in said nerds creating a magical goddess via early computer wackery. With an Oingo Boingo soundtrack, Frankenstein themes, and a level of '80s goofiness only capable from John Hughes, Weird Science is a bonafide cult classic. Casa Video invites you into the cyber realm. 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29. 2905 E. Speedway Blvd.

click to enlarge

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (In Concert!). What's one of the only things that can rival the spectacle of a Spielberg film? An original score by John Williams, of course! E.T. was lucky enough to have both, and now the Tucson Symphony Orchestra is bringing the experience to you in full force. This screening features E.T. projected HD on a huge screen, while TSO and conductor Keitaro Harada perform the score live. While it isn't really a holiday film, E.T. is so full of warmth and wonder, you might as well count this as one of your holiday to-dos. 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30. 260 S. Church Ave. $30 to $80. Box office opens 90 minutes before performance.

click to enlarge

Reel Rock 14. The Reel Rock Film Tour, heralded as "one of climbing's greatest celebrations" is coming to the Loft Cinema! This series showcases multiple new films all focusing on the world of rock climbing. Films include The High Road, about some of the most difficult bouldering courses; United States of Joe's, wherein climbers run into a coal mining community in rural Utah; and The Nose Speed Record, about a race where climbers battle for greatness. Total runtime is roughly two hours. 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. $15. Co-presented by Rocks & Ropes and The Loft Cinema.

click to enlarge

The Wizard of Oz. What else is there to be said about this classic of classics? Everyone already knows about the Dark Side of the Moon tie-in, but how about the fact some studies rank this as the most watched film in history? Or that many of the Wicked Witch of the West's scenes were either trimmed or deleted, because she was considered too frightening for audiences? For their Tuesday Night Classics series, Harkins Theatres is celebrating the 80th anniversary of The Wizard of Oz. Eight decades later, and we're still being told to pay no attention to the man behind the curtain. 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3. 5755 W. Arizona Pavilions Drive & 5455 S. Calle Santa Cruz.

click to enlarge

The Atomic Cafe (Free Screening). Part of their Essential Cinema series, the Loft Cinema is screening a new digital restoration of this Cold War comedy. The Atomic Cafe is a documentary compiled from government educational films, propaganda, news footage and advertisements. While focusing on a war that ended more than two decades ago, its themes echo into our current world (perhaps a bit too well). Presented by Barrio Brewing. 7:30 to 10:15 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. Free.