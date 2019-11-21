November 21, 2019 Cinema » Cinema Feature

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Reel Indie 

Movies in your local indie theaters.

By
reelindie2.png
click to enlarge the_irishman.jpg

The Irishman. Martin Scorsese is making a movie about organized crime? Color me surprised. But seriously, this latest three-and-a-half hour masterwork about gangsters as seen through the eyes of a World War II veteran is being heralded as Scorsese's best work since Goodfellas. Starring the classic trio of Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci, The Irishman actually does break new ground for the director; it's his first feature film with Netflix. But before it's available in every house on Earth, The Loft Cinema is screening this tale of "a hustler and hitman who worked alongside some of the most notorious figures of the 20th century." Screenings begin Friday, Nov. 22. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.

click to enlarge crybaby.jpg

Cry-Baby. From back in the days when Johnny Depp was more than a controversial Burton staple, Cry-Baby is one of the rare times when a John Waters movie was recognized by (and even fought over) by large movie studios. Part teen movie, part musical, part rom-com, it's a fond period piece featuring juvenile delinquents on motorbikes breaking any taboo in their way. While not a success when it first released, Cry-Baby (like many of Waters' movies) became a cult hit later on, and even led to a Broadway musical. Casa Video invites you in on the saturated romance. 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23. 2905 E. Speedway Blvd. 

click to enlarge trails_in_motion_7.png

Trails in Motion 7. It's hard to beat the hiking to be found around Tucson, especially now that we're in the cooler part of the year. If you're looking to get even more engaged with the local trail hiking community, check out the 2019 Ledlenser "Trails In Motion" film festival coming to the Loft Cinema. The festival includes five films about the trail running community, and shows off the community and self-discovery to be found within. This is a rental of The Loft Cinema, presented by the Summit Hut and Arizona Trail Association. 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. $15. Tickets available at aztrail.org.

click to enlarge planes_trains.jpg

Planes, Trains and Automobiles. While there are more Christmas movies than you can shake a candy cane at, Thanksgiving movies are a bit more scarce. Luckily for you, Harkins Theatres is screening one of the most beloved Thanksgiving movies as part of their Tuesday Night Classics series. Directed by National Lampoon-famous John Hughes, Planes, Trains and Automobiles features John Candy and Steve Martin on a quest to get home for Thanksgiving before the confines of public transportation make them lose their marbles. 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26. 5755 W. Arizona Pavilions Drive & 5455 S. Calle Santa Cruz. $5. 

click to enlarge breathe.jpg

Breathe. In 1958, Robin Cavendish fell ill with polio, and eventually became paralyzed from the neck down. Despite only being given three months to live, Cavendish went on to be an advocate for the disabled for more than three decades. This special showing is to benefit Rotary International's End Polio Now campaign. This is a rental of The Loft Cinema presented by Rotary District 5500. An optional reception featuring a cash bar and hors d'oeuvres by Feast will precede the film. Reception at 4:30, movie at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. $30 for reception and movie, $15 for movie only.

Casa Video and Casa Film Bar rentals. Big news from everyone's favorite neighborhood film bar: All regular movie rentals are now seven-day rentals! This counts for movies and video games. Now you have a whole week to watch the new Oscar-winning movies from downstairs, and the obscure shocking movies from upstairs! Get out there and get watching. 2905 E. Speedway Blvd.

More Cinema Feature »

Tags:

More by Jeff Gardner

  • Quick Bites

    The best in culinary adventures the Old Pueblo has to offer.
    • by Jeff Gardner
    • Nov 21, 2019

  • Know Your Product

    Stars Pick Their Top 5! This week: Sidewinders
    • by Jeff Gardner
    • Nov 21, 2019

  • A century in the making

    Hotel Congress joins with a few friends to celebrate its 100th birthday
    • by Jeff Gardner
    • Nov 21, 2019
  • More »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

  • Mission Accomplished

    Tom Cruise once again delivers a stunt-filled, pulse-pounding extravaganza like no other
    • by Bob Grimm
    • Aug 2, 2018

  • Reel Indie

    All the best indie films to see this week
    • by Jeff Gardner
    • Jan 10, 2019

Trending in the Alternative Press

The Range

Laughing Stock: O what fun!

Laughing Stock: O what fun!

By Linda Ray Nov 21, 2019  1:00 am

Things to Do, Thursday, Nov. 21

Things to Do, Thursday, Nov. 21

By Christopher Boan Nov 21, 2019  1:00 am

XOXO: Where to Rock, Wednesday, Nov. 21

XOXO: Where to Rock, Wednesday, Nov. 21

By Xavier Omar Otero Nov 21, 2019  1:00 am

More »

Latest in Cinema Feature

  • Off to the Races

    Ford v Ferrari takes you for a high-octane ride
    • by Bob Grimm
    • Nov 21, 2019

  • Heavy Psi

    Dr. Sleep might have been better off if it hadn’t revisited Kubrick’s version of The Shining
    • by Bob Grimm
    • Nov 14, 2019
  • More »

Most Commented On

Facebook Activity

Tucson Weekly

© 2019 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation