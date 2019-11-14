Reel Indie 

click to enlarge

The newest film by South Korean director Bong Joon-Ho) follows the complex, darkly humorous story of two modern families. The Park family and Kim family are brought together by chance, and will never be the same afterward. This drama about class recently won the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival, and the Loft Cinema is screening it to celebrate closing night of the Loft Film Festival. After this special Tucson premiere screening,will open up to recurring screenings throughout the coming weeks. Showing in Korean with English subtitles. First screening is at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14. $12. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.

I Just Want to Ride. In 2015, Lael Wilcox set the women's record on the Tour Divide, a massive 2,700 mile mountain bike race from Canada to Mexico along the "Great Divide Mountain Bike Route." But that's only the beginning of the story. In 2019, Wilcox returned in an attempt to win the overall race. This documentary follows Wilcox along that most recent race, a journey full of storms, competition and determination. Campfire Cycling is hosting a screening of this documentary, featuring Wilcox and director Rugile Kaladyte in person. 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15. 2801 N. Flowing Wells Road Suite 101. Free.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (Free screening!). As part of their continued Loft Jr. children's film series, the Loft Cinema is screening the film that's come closest to replicating the feel of actually reading a comic book. This Spider-Man spectacular features reality jumping, wild animation and more Spider-Men than you can keep track of. The screening includes pre-show activities hosted by Mildred & Dildred Toy Store, and is sponsored by the Pima County Public Library. 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday Nov. 16. Pre-show activities start at 9:15 a.m. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. Free.

The Colorado. Once one of the mightiest rivers in North America, the Colorado River now slows to a trickle before it reaches the sea. The Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum and Loft Cinema are teaming up to present this documentary about one of the West's most important and influential rivers. This screening also includes a post-film Q&A with the director and the author of the companion book. The documentary takes the audience on a journey in nine chapters, including examining Native Americans around the river, European arrivals, the dam-building era and more. 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17. $12 general admission and $10 for Desert Museum members. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.

Glory. Created by Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation, the 54th Regiment of the Massachusetts Volunteer Infantry was one of the first official groups of Black soldiers in the Civil War. Glory, starring Denzel Washington and Morgan Freeman, tells of the regiment's formation and career throughout the Civil War. Not only did the Oscar-winning film increase the public's knowledge of this historic group of fighters, it also solidified Washington and Freeman as major actors of their time. As part of their Tuesday Night Classics series, Harkins Theatres is celebrating the 30th anniversary of Glory. 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19. 5755 W. Arizona Pavilions Drive & 5455 S. Calle Santa Cruz.

Waking Dream (Free screening!). DocScapes and the University of Arizona's Hanson Film Institute are teaming up to present a documentary about those with DACA status. The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals immigration policy allows those who were taken into the US unlawfully as children to receive a "renewable two-year period of deferred action from deportation." It is estimated there are roughly 700,000 DACA recipients, or "Dreamers." Waking Dreams is a series of short films detailing the stories of students with DACA status. This screening also includes a Q&A with filmmaker Theo Rigby, a subject from the film, and members of the UA Immigrant Student Resources Center. 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20. At Gallagher Theatre, 1303 E. University Blvd. Free.