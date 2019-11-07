Reel Indie 

click to enlarge

Samurai Champloo. Casa Video is offering two great treats from Asia: an evening full of the beloved anime TV series Samurai Champloo, plus curry courtesy of the Curry Pot food truck. Samurai Champloo follows three strangers in the Edo Period of Japan, but subverts common medieval tropes by infusing the world with modern elements such as graffiti and hip-hop. (This also accounts for the incredible soundtrack by producer Nujabes.) It's a sword-fightin', rhyme-spittin' good time! 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7. 2905 E. Speedway Blvd.

Viva La Verde. Every drop of natural water counts. Arizonans knows this better than most. The Screening Room is showing a locally made documentary about the Verde River, one of the last free flowing desert rivers surviving in Arizona. Not only does this film show the importance rivers play, but offers how they can be saved by professionals and regular people alike. This screening also includes a talk from director Hugh Denno, along with Jon Fuller, author of Verde River Elegy, and Evan Canfield, Pima County Regional Flood Control District Project Liaison for the Living River project. Let's celebrate Arizona rivers, and maybe even get active about keeping them around! 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 7. 127 E. Congress St. $10 suggested donation.

American Dharma. Part of the Loft Film Fest, this screening is the Arizona premiere of documentarian Errol Morris' new portrait of controversial Breitbart honcho, Trump advisor, "populist" warrior and (oddly enough) long-time movie-lover, Steven Bannon. Set in a Quonset hut set modeled after one of Bannon's favorite films, Morris faces off with the alt-right icon, and questions him about the most "disturbing and divisive" milestones in his career. This documentary has also screened at New York, Toronto and Chicago film festivals. 2:45 Sunday, Nov. 10, and noon Monday, Nov. 11. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.

Queen of Hearts. When the troubled teenage son from her husband's previous marriage moves in, Anne forms an intimate bond that threatens to jeopardize her seemingly perfect life. What initially seems like a liberating move soon turns into a "disturbing story of power, betrayal, and responsibility." Part of the Loft Film Fest, this drama comes from Danish director May el-Toukhy, and recently won the Audience Award for World Cinema at the Sundance Film Festival. 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10 & 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.

Back to the Future. As part of their Tuesday Night Classics series, Harkins Theatres is screening the film that made us all collectively say, "Oh, your mom can fall in love with you? Maybe I don't want a time machine after all." Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd star in one of the most beloved films of the '80s: the film that birthed two sequels and reinvented the DeLorean. 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12. 5755 W. Arizona Pavilions Drive & 5455 S. Calle Santa Cruz.

Ernie & Joe. In a Texas suburb, two men are attempting to reinvent the way police respond to mental health calls. This documentary examines a new kind of police force without weapons, and takes audiences on a personal journey, showing the experiences during Ernie and Joe's daily encounters with people in crisis. Winner of the Special Jury Award at SXSW, this film previously screened at the AFI Docs and Doc NYC film festivals. Part of the Loft Film Fest. 7:15 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.





features dozens more films along with special guests such as actor Edward James Olmos, director Don Coscarelli and director Alex Cox. For more info, see last week’s feature story at TucsonWeekly.com or visit loftfilmfest.org.