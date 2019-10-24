Reel Indie 

click to enlarge

Tucson TerrorFest. How lucky are we to have a dedicated horror film fest, just in time for Halloween? Highlights of this year's TerrorFest include movies about a man who believes he solved the Zodiac murder cases, monstrous killers in the canals of the British countryside, and horny Christians versus a sex demon from Hell. Not only does this festival include original and independent horror films, it also includes short film blocks, talks with industry professionals and screenings of horror classics like Nosferatu. This year, Tucson TerrorFest is partnering with Tucson Comic-Con, the Fox Theatre and more, to be bigger than ever. This year also features a talk by special guest Max Cervantes, who worked on special effects for BeetleJuice, Star Trek, Masters of the Universe and Batman Forever. Screenings take place at multiple locations throughout the city. For a full schedule, visit tucsonterrorfest.com. Tucson TerrorFest 2019 runs from Thursday, Oct. 24 to Sunday, Oct. 27.

click to enlarge

Black Sunday (Free screening!). In the 1600s, a young woman is executed for being a witch, but not before placing a curse upon those who killed her. As part of their Essential Cinema series, The Loft is showing this 1960 vampire film considered to be one of the first Italian horrors to reach international success. With a dark atmosphere and thrilling plot, Black Sunday bridges the gap between arthouse and horror films. 7:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. Free admission.

The Rocky Horror Halloween Bash. Well obviously the Loft is showing Rocky Horror for the season! But this is more than a screening, this raucous late-night event includes prizes, surprises, costumes and pre-show games. For this 41st annual Rocky Horror Halloween Bash, the show is timed so that the Time Warp will play at the stroke of midnight. There's even a $100 grand prize for Best Costume! What more is there to say? It's freakin' Rocky Horror. 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. $8. 17+.

click to enlarge

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. The Fox Theatre is teaming up with Tucson TerrorFest to celebrate the 45th anniversary of one of the most acclaimed and influential horror films ever. It's shocking! It's gruesome! It's... oddly pro-vegetarian? Arrive to the screening early for the Fox Theatre's annual ghost tours and lobby film fun, including photo ops and horror trivia. And after the show, you can also embark on the "Lights Out" paid Fox Ghost Hunt, conducted by The Tucson Ghost Society. 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25. 17 W. Congress St. $7.

click to enlarge

Arrival (Free screening!). This sci-fi film, based on the novella Story of Your Life by Ted Chiang, subverts the common alien-invasion narrative by taking a much more restrained, scientific look at interplanetary communications. This film screening is hosted by the University of Arizona College of Humanities, and features a post-film discussion led by associate professor Richard Poss from the UA Department of Astronomy. If you've never seen it before, trust me, there's a lot to talk about after the credits roll. 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. Free.

click to enlarge

Coco. One of Pixar's most recent films follows a young boy's journey into the land of the dead, desperate to show his musical talents. With spirits and folklore coming to life, this multi-Oscar-winning children's film is a real feast for the eyes, so here's your chance to see it on the big screen. The Fox Theatre is embracing the spooky season and inviting the audience to come dressed in their best sugar skull attire. There will also be face painting, kids' activities and photo ops. 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27. 17 W. Congress St. $7.

No Small Matter. This documentary examines the importance of early childhood education in the US, and shows how "our failure to act on that evidence has resulted in an everyday crisis for American families." This screening is a rental of the Loft Cinema presented by Child & Family Resources. Lynette Fraga, Ph.D., Executive Director of Child Care Aware of America, will present a keynote address and take audience questions following the film. 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. Screening is free, but registration is required at childfamilyresources.org/no-small-matter.