Reel Indie 

Organized by Savage Love writer Dan Savage (whose work you can find elsewhere in the Weekly), this film festival brings "a new kind of porn" to audiences. Since 2005, HUMP! has featured short, homemade pornographic films by "people who aren't porn stars but want to be one for a weekend." The films range from humorous, to delicate, to completely out-there, but they all manage to bring the audience closer and shake off cultural taboos. According to HUMP!, the festival's main goal is to change the way America sees (and makes and shares) porn. Multiple screenings, 6 to midnight, Saturday, Oct. 12. 127 E. Congress St. $20. 18+

Film Fest Tucson. It's back for this weekend only! Film Fest Tucson is continuing its goal to connect storytellers and audiences through film. And this year, it's hitting multiple locations throughout town. The Scottish Rite, the AC Marriott and Fox Theatre are all getting involved in the festivities. Events include a screening and Q&A with writer/director of The Last Picture Show Peter Bogdanovich at Fox Theatre, and a documentary on scientists' attempts to rescue the most endangered porpoise on earth in the Sea of Cortez premiered at the Scottish Rite. The festival lasts from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12 at multiple locations. For more information and a full list of events, visit filmfesttucson.com

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie. How many chances do you have to see a Breaking Bad-related showing on the big screen? This Netflix movie stars Jesse Pinkman of Breaking Bad on his own quest to come to terms with his past. El Camino is written and directed by Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan. This special limited screening only lasts for this weekend. 7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11 to Sunday, Oct. 13. 3233 E. Speedway Boulevard.

Food on Film. Part of Film Fest Tucson, this free outdoor screening includes three documentaries, but one narrative, all celebrating Tucson cuisine alongside food around the world. The event is hosted by members of Yelp Tucson and Tucson Foodie, and includes a Q&A with one of the directors. Bring a chair or blanket, as this takes place on the north lawn of Children's Museum Tucson. 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11. 200 S. Sixth Ave. Free.

Serenity in the Desert. The Loft Cinema is bringing back the annual charity screening of Serenity, hosted by the Arizona Browncoats. The film, directed by Joss Whedon, is the continuation of Whedon's TV series Firefly. The proceeds from the screenings benefit Equality Now, an organization working to end violence and discrimination against women and girls around the world. The screening is preceded by another Whedon work, Dr. Horrible's Sing-Along Blog. 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. $15.

The Nuns, The Priests and The Bombs. This documentary follows nuclear disarmament activists, including Catholic nuns and priests, as they protest America's nuclear weapons. This screening celebrates 39 years of the Nuclear Resister newsletter, and is a community rental of the Loft Cinema by local Nuclear Resister coordinators Jack and Felice Cohen-Joppa. There will be a brief intro to the film, and an opportunity for discussion afterwards. 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. $10-$39 (Sliding scale).

Out in Arizona. The Screening Room is premiering a documentary about the journeys of six LGBT Arizonans. The screening is hosted by the nonprofit Equality Arizona, and coincides with National Coming Out Day. The six Arizona film subjects are an intersex veteran, a pioneer of trans activism, a two-spirit member of the Hualapai Nation, a lesbian activist and mother, a gay man who is a Mexican immigrant and a transgender parent. The event also includes a pre-screening reception with beverages and snacks and a Q&A with the filmmaker and documentary subjects. 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11. 127 E. Congress St. The event is free, but you must register online at Eventbrite.