Reel Indie 

Although they're getting toward the end of their Anime Essentials series, The Loft sure isn't running out of good films to screen. Grand in every sense of the word,was the highest-grossing film in Japan in 1997 and helped solidify anime as a global phenomenon. Featuring fantastical forest creatures, some of the greatest medieval war scenes outside ofand Joe Hisaishi's greatest orchestral arrangements, this is definitely a work of art to be witnessed on the big screen. 7:30 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. $10.

The All Nite Scream-O-Rama 2019. Pay to get in, pray to get out! The Loft is kicking off the Halloween season just a few days early with this 12-hour horror movie marathon. Whether it's a zombie flick, a slasher film or just a good ol' gory horror classic, there's something for every horror fan here. The films are: Killer Klowns from Outer Space (in 35mm!), Re-Animator, Halloween II, REC 2, Night of the Demons (in 35mm!), 2010's Piranha and 1979's Zombie (in 35mm!). Plus, there will be special trailers between the films, "ghoulish" trivia games, and drink specials. Pillows and pajamas are allowed, to turn this into a true cinematic slumber party massacre. 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, to 7 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 29. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. $17.

Dirty Dancing. It's Patrick Swayze! It's Jennifer Grey! It's the first film to sell more than a million copies for home video! For their latest Movie Under the Stars event, Hotel McCoy is dishing out some classic '80s romance. And better yet, it's a poolside screening. So, as they say: Nobody puts baby in the corner, but they might throw her in the pool. 8 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28. 720 W. Silverlake Road. Free.

Goblin performs Deep Red score. Any cinephile worth their salt (or celluloid) knows about the violent, thrilling and artsy Italian film genre known as Giallo. And few directors did more for the genre than Dario Argento and his work with the spooky prog-rock band Goblin, who collaborated on cult classics such as Suspiria. If I haven't lost you yet, good news! Claudio Simonetti and his band Goblin are touring and performing their soundtracks to the classic Italian horrors of the '70s. They'll be stopping by the Rialto Theatre for a live performance of the soundtrack for 1975's Deep Red (Profondo Rosso) while the film plays simultaneously. It's a multimedia horror experience! 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28. 318 E. Congress St. $30-$48 All ages.

Running for Good. Picture this: You run 25 kilometers. Sounds awful, right? How about running 250 km? How about running 250 km through the Sahara Desert? Because that's exactly what world-record marathon runner Fiona Oakes did while attempting to set a new global record in endurance racing. This documentary follows Oakes and her goal to "run for those that can't speak for themselves." Featuring a Q&A with director Keegan Kuhn, joined by Tucson physician Ted Crawford. This Loft Cinema screening is hosted by Healthier Logic and Performance Sports Therapy. Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. Free.

The Addams Family. How fitting: The first day of October also happens to be a Tuesday. That means Harkins Theatres is screening something extra spooky for their Tuesday Night Classics series. The 1991 Addams Family movie is an interesting specimen: It went $5 million over-budget, featured a song by MC Hammer, spawned dedicated pinball and video games, and was an unexpected hit overseas. While these might not all have something in common, it certainly shows The Addams Family is a noteworthy movie. Get in the spirit on the very first day of October! 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1. 5755 W. Arizona Pavilions Drive & 5455 S. Calle Santa Cruz. $5 ■