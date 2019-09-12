Reel Indie 

click to enlarge

Whether or not you knew about it, the Arizona Underground Film Festival is back for its 12th year! From Friday, Sept. 13 through Sunday, Sept. 22, AZUFF is screening more than a dozen horror, documentary, drama and experimental films. This is Arizona's "premier cult film festival" and this year will be screening films like That's La Morte, a documentary on Italian horror; Feral, about life in the tunnels below New York; Foosballers, about people talking about their favorite quirky sport; Ghosttown, an experimental "Glitch Western"; and multiple blocks of short films. AZUFF is on a sole mission to "showcase the work of filmmakers with defiantly independent visions." And if watching these local and independent films inspires you, you can always submit a film of your own for next year's festival. Friday, Sept. 13 through Sunday, Sept. 22. All films at The Screening Room, 127 E. Congress St.

Paprika. Picture this: In the not too distant future, psychologists have developed a device that allows them to enter their patients' dreams to help with their trauma. And not only enter their dreams, but record their dreams as well. As part of their Anime Essentials series, The Loft Cinema is screening this 2006 psychologically thrilling sci-fi. With surreal, mind-bending visuals and a plot examining the very nature of reality, Paprika became one of the highest-grossing animes when it hit the American box office. This will be shown in Japanese with English subtitles. 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13 & Saturday, Sept. 14. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. $8.

Harry & The Hendersons (Free). Perhaps more important a question than "How did this get made?" is "How does this film have this kind of longevity?" As part of Loft Jr. children's series, The Loft Cinema is screening this wacky '80s family film about an Average American family who more or less adopt a LITERAL SASQUATCH. Featuring John Lithgow, this unexpected hit won an Oscar for Best Makeup, and inspired a spin-off TV series. This screening is sponsored by the Pima County Public Library and includes pre-show activities hosted by Mildred & Dildred Toy Store. 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Sept. 14. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. Free.

Us. The Southern Arizona Friends of Jung volunteer psychology organization is screening this psychological horror film for their 2019 annual meeting. Directed by Jordan Peele, this 2018 film follows a family terrorized by a group of doppelgängers. A discussion on the film will follow the screening. 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13. 2331 E. Adams St. $10.

Escape from New York. In the far distant future of 1997, the island of Manhattan has been turned into the USA's maximum security prison. But when Air Force One is hijacked and crashes inside New York, it's up to an ex-soldier (AKA Kurt Russell!) to rescue the President. If all goes according to plan, Russell will receive a pardon. But can he escape from New York? For their Tuesday Night Classics series, Harkins Theatres is screening this 1981 action film, directed by John Carpenter. 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17. 5455 S. Calle Santa Cruz & 5755 W. Arizona Pavilions Drive.

click to enlarge

In Fabric. The Loft is celebrating Arthouse Theater Day 2019 with a special one-night-only advanced screening of this new thriller based around the busy season in a department store. This story includes ghosts, cursed dresses, and plenty of eerie department store shots. Arthouse Theater Day is an annual celebration of arthouse and indie theaters and the vital role they play in their communities. 7:30 to 9:45 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. $10.