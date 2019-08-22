Reel Indie 

click to enlarge

Thunder Canyon Brewery is screening one of the best film reimaginings of the dec ade.is a visual marvel but keeps a consistent, thoughtful theme throughout. But even more special than the film, DJ Bonus will be at the screening, playing a one-of-a-kind set scoring the film. This Max just got madder! 8 to 11 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22. 220 E. Broadway Blvd.

The Warriors 40th Anniversary. The Loft Cinema is celebrating 40 years of New York City grime and violence. This stylized gang classic pits otherworldly gangs against each other: The Baseball Furies, The Rogues, The Lizzies. There's more leather, skin and blood than you can handle. 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23 and Saturday, Aug. 24. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. $8.

Where In The Hell Is The Lavender House. Even before the internet existed, Longmont Potion Castle was harassing the world with internet-style humor. Who is Longmont Potion Castle? Well that's a damn good question. This anonymous artist and comedian is responsible for some of the most hilarious and outlandish prank calls ever recorded. His surreal prank calls have shown up in the Colorado and the Los Angeles areas since 1987. And since starting, he's released over a dozen albums of his wild calls, all while remaining unknown. This crowd-funded documentary attempts to unravel the mystery. 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24. Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress Street. $15. All ages.

Boogie Nights. The beginning of Paul Thomas Anderson's directing career highlights the beginning of the porn industry. It's a massive, wild extravaganza of crime, hilarity and general seediness. The Loft Cinema is screening the film that captures the "golden age of the adult film industry" in 35mm, so you can see every dirty detail in high-quality. This screening is part of Loft Staff Selects, a monthly series showcasing film favorites chosen by Loft Cinema staff. 7:30 to 10:10 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. $8.

The Monty Python and the Holy Grail Quote-Along. If you're the type of person to quote and re-quote Monty Python lines much to the chagrin of those around you, good news! The Loft Cinema is celebrating the 50th anniversary of Monty Python, so this is your chance to shout out every Holy Grail reference to your heart's content. This screening includes pre-show entertainment featuring classic scenes and skits from the Python universe and a free raffle for "Python Prizes." 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. $12.

Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked The World (Free). As part of their new Library Night Out film series, the Pima County Public Library is screening this documentary that examines the Native American impacts on rock 'n' roll. The film discusses Link Wray, Jimi Hendrix, Buffy Sainte-Marie, Charley Patton, Mildred Bailey and more. But the library is making this more than just a film screening; there will also be a blessing and introduction, then traditional drummers from the Pascua Yaqui Tribe. Native American band Sur Block will then will talk about their music. 5 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28. 2209 N. 15th Ave. Free. All ages.