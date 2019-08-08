Reel Indie 

click to enlarge

It's back by purr-pular demand! (Sorry.) The Loft Cinema is celebrating International Cat Day with screenings of some of the best cat videos from around the internet. This brand-new show for 2019 features approximately 100 short videos of cute, fascinating and funny felines of every color and size. A portion of ticket sales from these screenings will benefit the Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary and the HOPE Animal Shelter. (These are encore screenings of the Cat Video Fest 2019 program that screened at The Loft Cinema in March.) 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, and 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. $10.

A League of Their Own. Picture this: the United States has entered a state of total war during WWII, and all the athletic young men are deployed. So who's going to play professional baseball? All the bad-ass, athletic women, of course! Two sisters join the first female professional baseball league, and knock it out of the park. Casa Video is screening this film co-starring Madonna and Rosie O'Donnell. 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9. 2905 E. Speedway Blvd.

Dance Me Outside. This film about listlessness and crime on a Native American reservation helped launch the careers of several indigenous artists, including Adam Beach and Jennifer Podemski. The screening will be followed by a panel discussion on HB2570, the recently-passed bill that established the first-ever "Committee on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls" in the state of Arizona. Hosted by Indivisible Tohono and The Loft Cinema. A portion of the proceeds will go toward Indivisible Tohono's lobbying week in Washington D.C. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. $8.

A Bigger Splash. The Loft Cinema is screening a new 4K digital restoration of this part-documentary, part-fiction film from 1973. It features David Hockney starring as, well, himself, and provides an inside look into the London hook-up landscape of the '60s and '70s. 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. $8.





No! (That Isn't Recyclable). Sustainable Tucson is screening the premiere of their new parody music video at The Screening Room. There will also be a Q&A with the filmmakers and Sustainable Tucson. The night also includes all sorts of environment-friendly fun, including a book exchange and a demonstration table by Zero Waste Tucson. 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, August 13. 127 E. Congress Street. Free. ■

2001: A Space Odyssey (with special guest Gary Lockwood). This year's Tucson Spacefest is at JW Marriott Starr Pass Resort, and for this special, spatial screening, they've got 2001 star Gary Lockwood in person. Lockwood played Dr. Frank Poole, as well as Gary Mitchell in the original Star Trek. Lockwood will be joined by astronauts Mario Runco Jr., Nicole Scott and Ed Gibson for a pre-film Q&A panel discussion moderated by NASA research pilot and project manager Mark Pestana. Not only is this screening entertaining, it's educational! 6 p.m. Friday, August 9. (Q&A begins at 6, film begins at 7:15 p.m.) 3800 W. Starr Pass Blvd. $10.