Reel Indie 

Koyaanisqatsi. Originally released in 1983, the title of this experimental documentary is Hopi for "Life out of balance." The Loft Cinema is screening this first installation of the The Qatsi Trilogy, which examines human societies across the world and their impacts on the planet. Featuring an original score by composer Philip Glass, this film (without any narration) shows the changing, modern world in a way all can understand but none have seen before. 7:30 to 9:15 p.m. Thursday, July 11. 3233 East Speedway Blvd. $10.

Warrior Women (Free Screening!). This documentary follows Lakota activist Madonna Thunder Hawk, and her lifelong fight for civil rights. As the film progresses, it expands to multiple Native American women, examining the larger fight for equality and civil rights. Hosted at the San Xavier Co-op Farm, the screening will be proceeded by the Indigenous Womxn's Sharing Circle which discusses how to incorporate personal and community healing while working in movement spaces. 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, July 12. Film starts at 7:30. 8100 S. Oidak Wog. Free. ■

