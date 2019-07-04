July 04, 2019 Cinema » Cinema Feature

Reel Indie 

click to enlarge street_fighter.png

Mortal Kombat and Street Fighter. Wait a minute, you say, I thought this was a movie column, not a video game column! Well you're right. And Casa Video Film Bar is screening two "highly sophisticated" films based on video games. It's Mortal Kombat and Street Fighter back-to-back! The punches will be flying, the critics will be crying. 7 to 11 p.m. Friday, July 5. 2905 E. Speedway Blvd. Free.

Raiders of the Lost Ark. Seriously, who doesn't love fast-paced adventure, exotic locations, a witty Harrison Ford and melting Nazis? Well this, the indisputably best of the Indiana Jones films, rolls all those together so well, The Loft Cinema can't just screen it once. So they're screening it all through this weekend! You get to enjoy the wonder of Steven Spielberg and George Lucas in the same film. 10 p.m. on Friday, July 5, and Saturday, July 6. 11 a.m. on Sunday, July 7. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. $6.

click to enlarge phoenix_oregon.png

Phoenix, Oregon. Behind only Paris, Texas, this is the best strange-city-to-state-mashup-title movie ever. This comedy shows two friends defeating their midlife crisis by restoring an old bowling alley and attempting to serve the world's best pizza. The Loft Cinema is screening this, followed by a Q&A with the filmmakers. 7 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 9. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. $12.

click to enlarge alien.jpg

Alien. In space, no one can hear you scream. Even if you're screaming about how great this sci-fi horror classic is. For its 40th anniversary, The Loft Cinema is screening the chilling story of a group of space miners trapped on a spaceship with something...alien. The screening also includes a free raffle to win an "out-of-this-world Alien prize." My dad first showed me this movie when I was 10. I'm still not sure that was a good idea, but what a great film! 7:30 to 9:45 p.m. Wednesday, July 10. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. $10.

Sensory Friendly Summer Movies. The Autism Society of Southern Arizona and Century Gateway 12 are teaming up for a series of sensory-friendly, kid-friendly films for only one dollar each. The film dates are July 10: Kung Fu Panda, July 17: Lego Movie, July 24: The Spongebob Squarepants Movie, July 31: Sherlock Gnomes. 10 a.m. to noon. Every Wednesday through July. 770 N. Kolb Road. $1.

click to enlarge rebel_without_a_cause.jpg

Rebel Without a Cause. This is the only film of his life in which James Dean received top billing, though in a cruel twist of fate he died less than a month before its release. But that didn't stop it from projecting him into a cultural icon. For their Tuesday Night Classics series, Harkins Theatres is screening this groundbreaking portrayal of ennui and delinquency in American teens. 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 9. 5455 S. Calle Santa Cruz and 5755 W. Arizona Pavilions Drive. $5.

