June 20, 2019 Cinema » Cinema Feature

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Reel Indie 

By
reelindie2.png

The Sandlot (Free Outdoor Screening). Part of the Loft Jr. free film series, for one evening only "Hippie Hill" at Himmel Park will turn into the most nostalgic baseball diamond of them all. Featuring a rambunctious group of boys in the summer of 1962, a 300-pound English mastiff, and a surprise appearance by none other than James Earl Jones as a grouchy old man. 7:30 to 9:15 p.m. Friday, June 21. 1000 N. Tucson Blvd. Free.

click to enlarge the-time-machine.jpg

The Time Machine (Free Outdoor Screening). It must be summer—free movie screenings are popping up all over Tucson! This screening of H.G. Wells' classic cautionary tale is presented at The Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures in partnership with Film Fest Tucson. This story, originally written in 1895, is often credited with popularizing of the concept of time travel in modern fiction. This is a free screening, but you can reserve tickets by visiting the Museum of Miniatures' website. 7:15 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, June 21. 4455 E. Camp Lowell Drive. Free.

Lawrence of Arabia in 70mm. Few films truly earn the description "epic," but this nearly-four-hour adventure and war extravaganza featuring Peter O'Toole earns it more than nearly any other. The Loft Cinema is screening this classic of classics in 70mm, with a greater aspect ratio and higher resolution than 35mm, so you can see every detail caught from the far-off Arabian vistas. Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 23, & 7 to 11 p.m. Wednesday, June 26. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. $12.

click to enlarge cbslente8e6lsoczlotgxw.jpg

In This Corner of The World. For their "Animation Night," The Screening Room is showing this anime film which contrasts the beautiful landscapes of Japan with harsh wartime realities. Directed by Sunao Katabuchi, whose credits also include Kiki's Delivery Service, this film is both heartbreaking and heartwarming. 7:30 to 10 p.m. Thursday, June 27. 127 E. Congress Street. $7.

Sci-Fi Slumber Party. Buckle up, cosmonauts! Think you can handle 12 straight hours of intergalactic excitement at The Loft Cinema? From 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., they're screening Aliens, Invasion of the Body Snatchers, Galaxy Quest, Event Horizon and more. In between the films, there will be vintage movie trailers, trivia and games. 7 p.m. Saturday, June 22, to 7 a.m. Sunday, June 23. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. $17.

click to enlarge billandted.jpg

Bill & Ted's Excellent Double Feature. Celebrating the 30th anniversary of Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves as the embodiment (and parody) of high schoolers in the '80s, this double feature of both Bill & Ted films will get you ready for the third installment in the series. That's right, Bill & Ted 3 is in the making! 7 to 10:15 p.m. Tuesday. June 25. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. $13. ■

More Cinema Feature »

Tags:

More by Jeff Gardner

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

  • Ghosts of Christmas

    Charles Dickens wrestles with the spirits of the season
    • by Bob Grimm
    • Nov 30, 2017

  • No Wonder

    Justice League is a big step back for the DC movie universe
    • by Bob Grimm
    • Nov 23, 2017

Trending in the Alternative Press

The Range

Bring Kids to Summer Story Time at Sabino Canyon

Bring Kids to Summer Story Time at Sabino Canyon

By Meredith O'Neil Jun 19, 2019  12:53 pm

Three Great Things to Do in Tucson Today: Wednesday, June 19

Three Great Things to Do in Tucson Today: Wednesday, June 19

By TW Fun & Games Desk Jun 19, 2019  1:30 am

Four Great Things to Do in Tucson Today: Tuesday, June 18

Video
Four Great Things to Do in Tucson Today: Tuesday, June 18

By TW Fun & Games Desk Jun 18, 2019  1:30 am

More »

Latest in Cinema Feature

  • A Stalled Franchise

    Men in Black travels the world without actually going anywhere
    • by Bob Grimm
    • Jun 20, 2019

  • Sign of the Times

    Loft Cinema hosts fundraiser to restore marquee to original splendor
    • by Jeff Gardner
    • Jun 20, 2019
  • More »

Most Commented On

  • Sign of the Times

    Loft Cinema hosts fundraiser to restore marquee to original splendor
    • by Jeff Gardner
    • Jun 20, 2019
  • More »

Facebook Activity

Tucson Weekly

© 2019 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation