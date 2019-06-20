Reel Indie 

The Sandlot (Free Outdoor Screening). Part of the Loft Jr. free film series, for one evening only "Hippie Hill" at Himmel Park will turn into the most nostalgic baseball diamond of them all. Featuring a rambunctious group of boys in the summer of 1962, a 300-pound English mastiff, and a surprise appearance by none other than James Earl Jones as a grouchy old man. 7:30 to 9:15 p.m. Friday, June 21. 1000 N. Tucson Blvd. Free.

The Time Machine (Free Outdoor Screening). It must be summer—free movie screenings are popping up all over Tucson! This screening of H.G. Wells' classic cautionary tale is presented at The Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures in partnership with Film Fest Tucson. This story, originally written in 1895, is often credited with popularizing of the concept of time travel in modern fiction. This is a free screening, but you can reserve tickets by visiting the Museum of Miniatures' website. 7:15 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, June 21. 4455 E. Camp Lowell Drive. Free.

Lawrence of Arabia in 70mm. Few films truly earn the description "epic," but this nearly-four-hour adventure and war extravaganza featuring Peter O'Toole earns it more than nearly any other. The Loft Cinema is screening this classic of classics in 70mm, with a greater aspect ratio and higher resolution than 35mm, so you can see every detail caught from the far-off Arabian vistas. Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 23, & 7 to 11 p.m. Wednesday, June 26. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. $12.

In This Corner of The World. For their "Animation Night," The Screening Room is showing this anime film which contrasts the beautiful landscapes of Japan with harsh wartime realities. Directed by Sunao Katabuchi, whose credits also include Kiki's Delivery Service, this film is both heartbreaking and heartwarming. 7:30 to 10 p.m. Thursday, June 27. 127 E. Congress Street. $7.

Sci-Fi Slumber Party. Buckle up, cosmonauts! Think you can handle 12 straight hours of intergalactic excitement at The Loft Cinema? From 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., they're screening Aliens, Invasion of the Body Snatchers, Galaxy Quest, Event Horizon and more. In between the films, there will be vintage movie trailers, trivia and games. 7 p.m. Saturday, June 22, to 7 a.m. Sunday, June 23. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. $17.

Bill & Ted's Excellent Double Feature. Celebrating the 30th anniversary of Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves as the embodiment (and parody) of high schoolers in the '80s, this double feature of both Bill & Ted films will get you ready for the third installment in the series. That's right, Bill & Ted 3 is in the making! 7 to 10:15 p.m. Tuesday. June 25. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. $13. ■