Reel Indie 

Fantastic Planet. You might hear quite a few movies described as drug trips, but none do it quite so effectively as this bizarre French animation. The Loft Cinema is screening Fantastic Planet, a surreal storybook romp telling of a future where tiny humans battle against enormous blue aliens. Part Yellow Submarine, part War of the Worlds, this might just prove contact highs can transfer from celluloid to audience. 10 to 11:15 p.m. Friday, June 7, and Saturday, June 8. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. $8.

Wild Relatives. When the Syrian Revolution turned Aleppo into a warzone, an international agricultural research center was forced to relocate to Lebanon. Part of this process included gathering seeds from the Svalbard Global Seed Vault, a secure facility deep in the arctic which holds millions of seeds in case of a global catastrophe. The Tucson Museum of Contemporary Art is screening this documentary about the power of preservation. 8 p.m. Saturday, June 8. 265 S. Church Ave. Free.

Bite Me. The Screening Room hosts the one-night-only Tucson premiere of an independent feature film about a real-life vampire and the IRS agent who audits her. Part of the "Joyful Vampire Tour of America," this screening includes a Q&A with the film's writer and star. The Joyful Vampire Tour of America is a "three-month, 40+ city, RV-fueled event and screening tour" based around this film. 7 to 10 p.m. Sunday, June 9. 127 E. Congress Street. $7.

Boyz N the Hood. This film, which got late director John Singleton the first-ever Best Director Academy Award nomination for an African American artist, expertly captures the feel of South Central Los Angeles in the early '90s. This screening is co-presented by The Tucson Black Film Club, featuring an introduction by Tani Sanchez, associate professor of the UA Department of Africana Studies. 7:30 to 9:45 p.m. Monday, June 10. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.

The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert. Featuring Hugo Weaving as a drag queen, this Oscar-winning film follows two drag performers and a transgender woman as they travel across the desert, performing their special blend of cabaret. Part of the Loft Cinema's celebration of Pride Month. 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 12. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. Free.