June 06, 2019 Cinema » Cinema Feature

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Reel Indie 

By
reelindie2.png

Fantastic Planet. You might hear quite a few movies described as drug trips, but none do it quite so effectively as this bizarre French animation. The Loft Cinema is screening Fantastic Planet, a surreal storybook romp telling of a future where tiny humans battle against enormous blue aliens. Part Yellow Submarine, part War of the Worlds, this might just prove contact highs can transfer from celluloid to audience. 10 to 11:15 p.m. Friday, June 7, and Saturday, June 8. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. $8.

click to enlarge Fantastic Planet - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Fantastic Planet

Wild Relatives. When the Syrian Revolution turned Aleppo into a warzone, an international agricultural research center was forced to relocate to Lebanon. Part of this process included gathering seeds from the Svalbard Global Seed Vault, a secure facility deep in the arctic which holds millions of seeds in case of a global catastrophe. The Tucson Museum of Contemporary Art is screening this documentary about the power of preservation. 8 p.m. Saturday, June 8. 265 S. Church Ave. Free.

click to enlarge Bite Me - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Bite Me

Bite Me. The Screening Room hosts the one-night-only Tucson premiere of an independent feature film about a real-life vampire and the IRS agent who audits her. Part of the "Joyful Vampire Tour of America," this screening includes a Q&A with the film's writer and star. The Joyful Vampire Tour of America is a "three-month, 40+ city, RV-fueled event and screening tour" based around this film. 7 to 10 p.m. Sunday, June 9. 127 E. Congress Street. $7.

click to enlarge Boyz N the Hood - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Boyz N the Hood

Boyz N the Hood. This film, which got late director John Singleton the first-ever Best Director Academy Award nomination for an African American artist, expertly captures the feel of South Central Los Angeles in the early '90s. This screening is co-presented by The Tucson Black Film Club, featuring an introduction by Tani Sanchez, associate professor of the UA Department of Africana Studies. 7:30 to 9:45 p.m. Monday, June 10. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.

The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert. Featuring Hugo Weaving as a drag queen, this Oscar-winning film follows two drag performers and a transgender woman as they travel across the desert, performing their special blend of cabaret. Part of the Loft Cinema's celebration of Pride Month. 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 12. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. Free.

More Cinema Feature »

Tags:

More by Jeff Gardner

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

  • Ghosts of Christmas

    Charles Dickens wrestles with the spirits of the season
    • by Bob Grimm
    • Nov 30, 2017

  • No Wonder

    Justice League is a big step back for the DC movie universe
    • by Bob Grimm
    • Nov 23, 2017

Trending in the Alternative Press

The Range

Four Great Things to Do in Tucson Today: Wednesday, June 5

Four Great Things to Do in Tucson Today: Wednesday, June 5

By TW Fun & Games Desk Jun 5, 2019  1:30 am

See Beauty in the Desert at Hotel McCoy

See Beauty in the Desert at Hotel McCoy

By Meredith O'Neil Jun 4, 2019  12:42 pm

Three Great Things to Do in Tucson Today: Tuesday, June 4

Three Great Things to Do in Tucson Today: Tuesday, June 4

By TW Fun & Games Desk Jun 4, 2019  1:30 am

More »

Latest in Cinema Feature

  • Monstrous Mess

    The big battles are OK, but the rest of the new Godzilla movie stinks like atomic breath
    • by Bob Grimm
    • Jun 6, 2019

  • As the Crow Flies

    Ralph Fiennes creates an amazing film about a Russian dancer who escaped the Iron Curtain
    • by Bob Grimm
    • May 30, 2019
  • More »

Facebook Activity

Tucson Weekly

© 2019 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation