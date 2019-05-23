Reel Indie 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Ask For Jane. The Screening Room is showing a film that is just as relevant today as it was when it was made. Based on a true story, this film shows a world where abortion is punishable by prison and getting birth control is nearly impossible. As a result, women form a secret network to help other women obtain safe but illegal abortions. But the police are always searching. 7:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday, May 23, and Friday, May 24. 127 E. Congress Street. $7.

5 Minute Film Fest. The Tucson Museum of Contemporary Art is screening their second annual 5 Minute Film Festival, including over two dozen locally made short films spanning the documentary, animation and experimental genres. Three cash prizes will be awarded to the top films. Come out to support (and award) local art! 8 to 10 p.m. Friday, May 24. 265 S. Church Ave.

click to enlarge Courtesy

Jurassic Park (Free Outdoor Screening). The Palo Verde Park Neighborhood and Loft Cinema are teaming up to make our public parks a little more thrilling. This free outdoor screening at Palo Verde Park shows the original Jurassic Park, plus plenty of local food trucks! Don't miss your chance to see Jeff Goldblum and Samuel L. Jackson on the big screen on your local streets. 7:30 to 9:45 p.m. Friday, May 24. Palo Verde Park. Free.

click to enlarge Courtesy

The Goonies. If you want to see a bit of greenery in the desert, check out The Loft Cinema's screening of this adventure through the forests of the Pacific Northwest. This totally awesome '80s movie is getting a new digital restoration, and you're invited. See every hair on Corey Feldman's head, every bone in the pirate's lair, every menacing booby trap. 10 to 11:55 p.m. Friday, May 24 through Monday, May 27. Plus 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. screenings on Sunday, May 26 and Monday, May 27. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. $8.

MOCA ArtNow! screening and lecture. The Museum of Contemporary Art is hosting a lecture from their Artist-in-Residence, David Fenster. Fenster will screen and discuss multiple of his films, as well as discuss his work during a Q&A session. Fenster is a filmmaker based in Marfa, Texas, whose work has screened at museums and festivals around the world. 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 29. 265 S. Church Ave. $10 admission, free for MOCA members and students.

click to enlarge Courtesy

Superman. For their Tuesday Night Classics series, Harkins Theatres is screening the 1978 version of the man of steel. Featuring an ensemble cast of Marlon Brando, Gene Hackman, Christopher Reeve and more, this was the most expensive film made up to that point with a budget of $55 million. Considering the absolute massive scale of superhero movies these days, it might be worth it to see the genre's more humble beginnings. 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 28. 5455 S. Calle Santa Cruz and 5755 W. Arizona Pavilions Drive.

click to enlarge Courtesy





Phantom of the Opera. The Loft Cinema is screening this 1925 silent horror classic, but are upping the volume level with a live performance by Austin rock band The Invincible Czars as the film's score. Although it's only May, they encourage attendees to dress for the Halloween season at this "scarifying screening!" 7:30 to 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, May 29. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. $12.