Reel Indie 

Dune. Fresh off of haunting classics like Eraserhead and The Elephant Man, director David Lynch tackled this sci-fi leviathan of a project with, shall we say, mixed reception. With its deep religious themes, giant sand worms, space battles and more, Frank Herbert's massive novel was no easy feat to put onto film. What we're left with is a fascinating time capsule of a film, a doomed project with all the hype and funding in the world. Screening back-to-back days at The Loft Cinema. 10 p.m. Friday, April 12, and Saturday, April 13. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. $8.

State of Play. As part of their ongoing "Journalism on Screen" series, The Loft Cinema is screening this dramatic retelling of a murder in D.C. This mystery thriller "echoes such classic '70s conspiracy thrillers as All the President's Men, updated for the era of modern journalism." Presented by The New York Times, The Arizona Daily Star, The Daily Wildcat and the UA College of Social and Behavioral Sciences, and School of Journalism. 2 to 4:45 p.m. Sunday, April 14. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. $8.

Uncle Vanya. Filmed on stage at the Vakhtangov Theatre in Moscow, this reproduction of Chekov's 1898 play brings the drama to Harkins Theatres. Filmed in HD, this tells of the parallels between urban and rural life in Russia, with plenty of interpersonal strife to remain interesting to the modern audience. 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, April 14. Tucson Spectrum, 5121 S. Calle Santa Cruz. $8.50.

Game of Thrones Viewing Party at Sky Bar. Part of their cinema series, Sky Bar is screening brand new episodes of Game of Thrones season 8. They've been screening recap episodes of season 7 through the past few weeks, and now they're ready for some brand new action. Plus, Sky Bar has new 4K HD projectors for the event. 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, April 14. 536 N. Fourth Ave. 21+. No cover.

Arizona International Film Festival. The oldest and longest-running independent film festival in Arizona is returning for its 28th year! Continuing every day through its closing night on Sunday, April 21, this festival has ample time to screen all sorts of indie cinema from across our state and world. Featuring both full-length and short films, AIFF will take over The Screening Room, hosting multiple events there every single day of its runtime. For a full list of events and films, visit filmfestivalarizona.com.

Day One. The University of Arizona's Global Experiential Learning program is hosting a free screening of a documentary about a Missouri academy which provides a transitional education for immigrants and refugees into the American schooling system. A Q&A panel discussion with Tucson refugee community members will follow the screening. 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, April 12. At the Gallagher Theatre, 1303 E. University Blvd. Free.