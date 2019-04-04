Reel Indie 

Bohemian Rhapsody Sing-Along. Now you might not have heard of this little up-and-coming group out of Britain, but rumor has it their music can really stir a crowd. The Loft Cinema is hosting a sing-along of the recent biopic on Queen and Freddie Mercury, featuring tunes like "Another One Bites the Dust," "We are the Champions," and "Bohemian Rhapsody." This screening even includes a pre-show "Queen Music Video Salon." Get ready for a night at the opera! A portion of the proceeds from this screening will benefit the Southern Arizona AIDS Foundation. 7 p.m. Saturday, April 6. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. $12.

Miles of Portraits: L.A. to Santa Fe. Cyclists Annalisa and Erik rode their bikes across America and even around Alaska. Miles of Portraits is a magazine and film that captures the stories on their travels. Starting in March, they are cycling from L.A. to Santa Fe, New Mexico, stopping at REIs along the way to tell their story. They'll stop by the REI at the Tucson Mall to screen their film and talk about the kind souls they've met across on their bike travels. 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 9. 160 W. Wetmore Road. Free, reserve online.

No Home Movie. Continuing the Feminist Jewish Cinema Series, this is a documentary screening of Chantal Akerman's final film, a portrait of Akerman's relationship with her mother, who is a Holocaust survivor. This event is co-sponsored by the Jewish History Museum, University of Arizona's Gender & Women Studies and Hanson Film Institute. At Exploded View Microcinema. 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, April 9. 197 E. Toole Ave. Free.

Bicycle Thieves. In memory and honor of local cycling advocate Collin Forbes, the local non-profit Living Streets Alliance is hosting the inaugural "Collin Forbes Memorial Bike-In Movie Series," beginning with this beloved Italian film. 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, April 10. 2275 N. Fourth Ave., located in the northeast corner between the tennis courts and swimming pool.

Arizona International Film Festival. The oldest and longest-running independent film festival in Arizona is returning for its 28th year! With its opening night on Wednesday, April 10, and its closing night on Sunday, April 21, this festival has ample time to screen all sorts of indie cinema from across our state and world. Featuring both full-length and short films, AIFF will take over The Screening Room, hosting multiple events there every single day of its runtime. For a full list of events and films, visit filmfestivalarizona.com.

Rio Bravo (Outdoor Screening at Old Tucson). Everyone likes it when a story comes full-circle, so don't miss the screening of this classic Western at the very studio it was filmed at. Shown on The Loft Cinema's giant inflatable screen, this outdoor showing even includes a John Wayne trivia contest before the film. There will also be food and drinks, including a full bar. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Movie starts at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 6. 201 S. Kinney Road. $5.