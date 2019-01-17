Reel Indie 

Undeterred. The Screening Room is hosting the Tucson premiere of this local documentary about Arivaca, Arizona, a border town often on the front lines of international and humanitarian crises. The film was made by Eva Lewis, Arivaca resident and longtime member of the People Helping People in the Border Zone group. The screening is followed by a Q&A with director and community activists. 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 18. 127 E. Congress St. $10.

Word of Honour: Reclaiming Mandela's Promise. Docuclub Tucson is celebrating the 25th anniversary of democracy of South Africa with this screening of a documentary examining human rights and Nelson Mandela's rise to prominence. The screening includes special guests: writer David Lawrence Grant and director Kiersten Chace. 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 18. Pima College Northwest Campus. 7600 N. Shannon Road. Second Level Building A, Room A207. Free.

Sonic Youth: 30 Years of Daydream Nation. Celebrating the 30th anniversary of Sonic Youth's noisy, alt.rock opus Daydream Nation, this documentary looks at the the influence the album made on the musical landscape. This event at The Loft Cinema also includes the "rarely-screened 1989 documentary Put Blood in the Music." Featuring a live panel discussion with Sonic Youth drummer Steve Shelley, Sonic Youth archivist Aaron Mullan, among others. 7:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. $15.

Tucson International Jewish Film Festival–Short Film series. This screening features three short films depicting the passion and history of the Jewish culture: Wendy's Shabbat, Egg Cream and Stitchers: Tapestry of Spirit. The screenings also feature a talk from author Barry Joseph. 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 20. 3800 E. River Road. $10.

The Lavender Scare. Oh McCarthyism, what didn't you screw up in the United States? We know of the "Red Scare," where fear of Communism led to the U.S. government making accusations of treason without evidence. But the Lavender Scare was also part of the craze, only this was directed toward purging the U.S. government of any suspected gays or lesbians. This documentary examines the fight for gay rights during this wild, worthless witch hunt. This free screening is a rental of The Loft Cinema, presented by Southern Arizona Senior Pride. 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 20. 3233 East Speedway Blvd. Free.

Teaching in Arizona. The Loft Cinema is screening a documentary about the current state of Arizona educators, filmed by the Tucson Values Teachers initiative. The screening also includes a talk by members of the Arizona teaching community, including teachers from local elementary and high schools, the Pima County school superintendent and the filmmakers. 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 22. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. Free.

The 20th Annual Animation Show of Shows. This latest entry to the Animation Show of Shows features over a dozen animated short films from across the world. Whether they're hilarious, thought-provoking, heartwarming or just simply weird, the animations able to make it into this series are all certainly noteworthy. 7:30 to 9:15 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 24. Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. Regular admission prices.

Black Panther (free MLK Day screening). The Loft Cinema is screening Black Panther for free all throughout Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Get a bad-ass heap of liberation with three free consecutive screenings all throughout the day of remembrance! 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday, Jan. 21. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. Free.