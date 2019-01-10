Reel Indie 

click to enlarge Courtesy

Mississippi Records: A Cosmic Vinyl History. This presentation features a mix of film, audio and lecture from the founder of Mississippi Records, an Oregon independent record label always looking to promote independent and psychedelic music. This event is far more than a simple film screening; it also includes footage from artists on the label, a series of short films from concert performances, and a DJ set. And beyond any of that, this presentation "attempts to tell the entire history of recorded music in 90 minutes—from the first star being born to the current age of bizarre technology" fun! 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12. At Exploded View gallery/microcinema. 197 E. Toole Ave. $6-$10.

A Quiet Heart. This movie examines the complex and sometimes dangerous fault line between secularism and religious orthodoxy in modern-day Jerusalem. It follows the music and relationships of a pianist looking for relief from the pressures of her studies and her upbringing. This screening is part of the Tucson International Jewish Film Festival. 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12. 3800 E. River Road. $10.

Simon and Theodore. When a man dealing with mental health issues discovers he is to become a father, he embarks on a "journey of self-discovery" on a walk through the streets of Paris. The local charity Coyote TaskForce will discuss mental health in Tucson following the film. This screening is part of the Tucson International Jewish Film Festival. 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 14. 3800 E. River Road. $10.

You Racist, Sexist, Bigot. The Loft Cinema is screening the Tucson premiere of this made-in-Arizona documentary which covers discrimination, culture and equality. In their own words, "This film shares a rainbow of amazing humans in order to tear down the walls that prevent us from seeing that we are far more similar than we are different." Featuring a post-film Q&A with the directors. 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 17. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. $15.

Three Nights In Hell. The Loft Cinema is hosting the world premier of this new crime/comedy film, made right here in Tucson. The film tells the tale of three sisters and their trail of death and destruction in a vendetta against a ruthless drug lord. The screening includes a Q&A with the director and writers of the movie after. 8 to 10 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 15. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. $8.

Dante's Peak. Case Video Film Bar is entertaining you and educating you at the same time. The University of Arizona Geoclub is showing up to watch this volcanic thriller starring Pierce Brosnan and Linda Hamilton, and will also answer any questions you might have on lava, rocks, geology or anything else you might want to know about dormant stratovolcanoes. Plus, you basically get to see James Bond fight lava. 7 to 10 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 15. 2905 E. Speedway Blvd.

The Man Who Fell to Earth–Director's Cut. Starring David Bowie as an orange-haired, stoic alien on a mission to retrieve water from Earth for his drought-stricken planet, The Man Who Fell to Earth is surreal, fascinating and one of the most 70s things you can imagine. This film went on to influence Bowie's music (particularly his albums Station to Station and Low), Philip K. Dick, Ridley Scott, Watchmen, Guns N Roses and much more. If you thought spiders from Mars was a sci-fi concept, get ready for a whole lot more. Part of The Loft's screenings of the cinema of Nicolas Roeg. 7:30 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 16. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. Regular admission prices.