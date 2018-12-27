Reel Indie 

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo

Monty Python and the Holy Grail. Guilty of forming more one-liners and inside jokes than possibly any other, The Holy Grail is a crowning achievement in absurdist comedy (or perhaps a crowning achievement in finding jokes to repeat ad nauseam). It's a silly romp through the plague-scoured Middle Ages, filled with surreal animation, non-sequiturs, fourth-wall breaks, flamethrower-wielding warlocks and one very hungry rabbit. A classic. 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 28-29. Noon on Sunday, Dec. 30. 3233 East Speedway Blvd. $6.

Deconstructing The Beatles' Magical Mystery Tour. So you're a Beatles fan, you've listened to a few of their albums. So you're a super Beatles fan, you can name the birthdays of every member. So you're a super duper Beatles fan, you are the walrus. Regardless of how into them you are, it's always fascinating to learn how the biggest band in the world became the biggest band in the world. The Loft Cinema's recurring series Deconstructing The Beatles does exactly this. Noon on Saturday, Dec. 29. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. $10.

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo

Donnie Darko. Is it a teen movie? A science fiction? A psychological horror? A surrealist Halloween freakout? One thing is certain: Donnie Darko is a unique cult hit unlike anything else. For their recurring cinema series, Sky Bar is showing "the best films in all nerd genres," and this certainly fits the bill. Oh yeah, it throws a bit of time travel in the mix, just for good measure. With free popcorn! 6 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 30. 536 N. Fourth Ave. No cover. 21+.

Don't Look Now. A married couple is grieving the recent death of their young daughter when they receive a warning from beyond the grave. With the recent death of director Nicolas Roeg, The Loft Cinema is screening his 1973 mystery where you get to see Donald Sutherland immersed in the deep and spooky atmosphere of Venice. Fun! 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 2. 3233 East Speedway Blvd. Regular admission prices.

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo

John Doe: A Western Tale. The Screening Room is premiering a locally shot and produced Western, and this special first-night event includes behind the scenes and bloopers. Given that Tucson was once being a hotbed of Western cinema, it's good to see productions still happening here to this day. 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 3. 127 E. Congress St. $5.

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo

Sundance Film Festival Short Film Tour. Some are animation, some are fiction, non-fiction, and everything in-between from all across the world. The Loft Cinema is screening a series of shorts from the Sundance Film Festival, which they say is "widely considered the premier showcase for short films and the launch-pad for many now-prominent independent filmmakers for more than 30 years." Past alums include Wes Anderson, Jill Soloway, Spike Jonze, Paul Thomas Anderson and more. 7:30 to 9:15 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 3. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. Regular admission prices.