Reel Indie 

Pima Animal Care Center Documentary. A group of students from the advanced film/TV class at Desert View High School stopped by PACC and made an awesome mini-documentary on the place. Whether you want an update on what PACC is doing or just want to see some footage of dogs and cats, give it a view. To see it, check out the Desert View High School's Youtube channel; the video is titled PACC.

Ferris Bueller's Day Off. What's the most classic aspect of this movie? Ben Stein's "Bueller" scene? Destroying the red Ferrari? Cameron's freak-outs? Ferris' mad dash back home at the end? It's rare a film this carefree is also this acclaimed. This movie's so much fun it almost makes you forget that Matthew Broderick has "no recollection" of when he killed two people. Oh, those wacky '80s! 7 to 10 p.m., Saturday, June 9. The Fox Theater. 17 W. Congress St. $7.

Filmworker. I think we can all agree that Stanley Kubrick was a big deal in the filmmaking world. He pretty much made the best horror movie, the best sci-fi movie and the best sex-cult-nightmare-Christmas movie. So who wouldn't want to see a behind-the-scenes documentary on this mad genius? 7:30 to 9:10 p.m., Wednesday, June 13. The Loft Cinema. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. Regular admission prices.

Martial Arts Movie Camp. Evolve Martial Arts is getting you active this summer by hosting a series of lessons where you (or your kids) can learn how to "practice the flashy moves seen in martial art movies." Beyond this, you'll also help choreograph and design a fight scene. The camp will last for five days but can be attended as single-day events as well. 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., June 11 to 15. 5250 E. Pima St. $59 per day, or $200 for the week.

Planetarium: Animals in the Sky. The Quincie Douglas Library is setting up an awesome kids' event where participants crawl inside an inflatable planetarium, and are able to learn about the stars and constellations. Presented by Portable Planetarium. 11 a.m. to noon, Wednesday, June 13. 1585 E. 36th St.

Top Hat. Cinema la Placita at the Tucson Museum of Art is keeping the classics coming this summer with the musical comedy Top Hat. After 80 years—that's right, this was made 80 years ago—it still holds up. With Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers, and four Oscar nominations to back it up, this is definitely a film worthy of a screening all these years later. 7:30 p.m., Thursday, June 14. 140 N. Main Ave. $3.