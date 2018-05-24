May 24, 2018 Cinema » Cinema Feature

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Reel Indie 

By
click to enlarge reelindie2.png

Beauty is Embarrassing. The Tucson Museum of Contemporary Art is screening a documentary based on the life of contemporary artist Wayne White. White has worked in such lucrative situations as The New York Times, The Village Voice, and The Weird Al Show. The film will be preceded by the new short film Edward Hopper & Marshall's House. 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, May 25. 265 S. Church Ave. Free.

Frida. Part of Grace St. Paul's Episcopal Church's Spring Film Series, this Oscar-winning biopic stars Salma Hayek and Alfred Molina as Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera. This spring's film series topic is Women Breaking Barriers. 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Friday, May 25. 2331 E Adams St.

Blade Runner: The Final Cut. I've seen things you people wouldn't believe, like one of the best sci-fi films of all time becoming even more amazing by giving director Ridley Scott full artistic control. This masterpiece goes further than the original by including extended scenes and never-before-seen special effects culled from restored archive materials.

10 p.m. Friday, May 25, through Monday, May 28. Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway. 3233 E Speedway Blvd. $6.

Jurassic Park at the Drive In. Cactus Drive-In Theatre is showing the '90s classic at the Tanque Verde Swap Meet. Relive the childhood fun and fear by scrambling into the back of a station wagon and gathering up some blankets to enjoy the festivities. Vendors for food, drinks, and snacks will be on site. 7:50 to 10 p.m. Sunday, May 27. 4100 S. Palo Verde Road. $15-$20.

The Martian. On the fourth Sunday of every month, Sky Bar thrusts you deep into the world of science fiction with their "Theater Galactic." This month, they're playing The Martian and discussing humanity's journey to the Red Planet. 7 to 10 p.m. Sunday, May 27. 536 N. Fourth Ave. Free. 21+.

Crimes and Misdemeanors. Cinema la Placita is showing a classic comedy tale of infidelity and questionable choices. Unsurprisingly directed by Woody Allen. Three dollars gets you in and gets you a bag of popcorn! 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., Thursday, May 31. Tucson Museum of Art plaza, 140 N. Main Ave. $3.

More Cinema Feature »

Tags:

More by Jeff Gardner

  • A Sonoran Song Cycle

    Jacob Acosta’s new CD is inspired by the Grand Canyon State
    • by Jeff Gardner
    • May 24, 2018

  • Know Your Product

    This Week: Peach Kelli Pop Pick Their Top Five!
    • by Jeff Gardner
    • May 24, 2018

  • Reel Indie

    What to watch this week.
    • by Jeff Gardner
    • May 17, 2018
  • More »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

  • Ghosts of Christmas

    Charles Dickens wrestles with the spirits of the season
    • by Bob Grimm
    • Nov 30, 2017

  • Roll 'Em!

    With 40 fantastic films over five days, the Loft Film Fest is the reel deal
    • by Jim Nintzel
    • Nov 3, 2016

The Range

Cinema Clips: Cargo

Video
Cinema Clips: Cargo

By Bob Grimm May 21, 2018  11:00 am

The Weekly List: 23 Things To Do In Tucson This Week

The Weekly List: 23 Things To Do In Tucson This Week

By Weekly Staff and Contributors May 17, 2018  10:00 am

Laughing Stock: Laff’s and Tears, Plus New Mics

Laughing Stock: Laff’s and Tears, Plus New Mics

By Linda Ray May 16, 2018  11:45 am

More »

Latest in Cinema Feature

  • Comic Relief

    Deadpool returns for another hilarious outing
    • by Bob Grimm
    • May 24, 2018

  • Flunked Out

    Melissa McCarthy is not applying herself in Life of the Party.
    • by Bob Grimm
    • May 17, 2018
  • More »

Facebook Activity

Tucson Weekly

© 2018 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation