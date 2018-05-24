Reel Indie 

Beauty is Embarrassing. The Tucson Museum of Contemporary Art is screening a documentary based on the life of contemporary artist Wayne White. White has worked in such lucrative situations as The New York Times, The Village Voice, and The Weird Al Show. The film will be preceded by the new short film Edward Hopper & Marshall's House. 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, May 25. 265 S. Church Ave. Free.

Frida. Part of Grace St. Paul's Episcopal Church's Spring Film Series, this Oscar-winning biopic stars Salma Hayek and Alfred Molina as Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera. This spring's film series topic is Women Breaking Barriers. 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Friday, May 25. 2331 E Adams St.

Blade Runner: The Final Cut. I've seen things you people wouldn't believe, like one of the best sci-fi films of all time becoming even more amazing by giving director Ridley Scott full artistic control. This masterpiece goes further than the original by including extended scenes and never-before-seen special effects culled from restored archive materials.

10 p.m. Friday, May 25, through Monday, May 28. Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway. 3233 E Speedway Blvd. $6.

Jurassic Park at the Drive In. Cactus Drive-In Theatre is showing the '90s classic at the Tanque Verde Swap Meet. Relive the childhood fun and fear by scrambling into the back of a station wagon and gathering up some blankets to enjoy the festivities. Vendors for food, drinks, and snacks will be on site. 7:50 to 10 p.m. Sunday, May 27. 4100 S. Palo Verde Road. $15-$20.

The Martian. On the fourth Sunday of every month, Sky Bar thrusts you deep into the world of science fiction with their "Theater Galactic." This month, they're playing The Martian and discussing humanity's journey to the Red Planet. 7 to 10 p.m. Sunday, May 27. 536 N. Fourth Ave. Free. 21+.

Crimes and Misdemeanors. Cinema la Placita is showing a classic comedy tale of infidelity and questionable choices. Unsurprisingly directed by Woody Allen. Three dollars gets you in and gets you a bag of popcorn! 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., Thursday, May 31. Tucson Museum of Art plaza, 140 N. Main Ave. $3.