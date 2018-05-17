Reel Indie 

Kung-Fu Night Double Feature. The Screening Room is dishing out two equally violent and rambunctious free-for-alls. First up is Five Fingers of Death, one of the grandaddies of the kung-fu genre, released even before Bruce Lee hit it big with Enter the Dragon. Up next is the incredibly ridiculous and violent Five Element Ninjas. The severed heads are bouncing off the wall and so is the humor. 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, May 18. 127 E Congress St. $7.

Casablanca. Harkins Theatres is showing a screening of the 50th anniversary printing (1992) of this classic black-and-white wartime romance. What more is there to be said? Casablanca still stands today as a wholly justifiable entry in the classic Hollywood canon. Part of Harkins Tuesday Night Classics. 7 p.m., Tuesday, May 22. 5455 S. Calle Santa Cruz and 5755 W. Arizona Pavilions Drive.

Inherit the Wind. This classic film tackles a subject so divisive and controversial that it still makes family dinners awkward to this day. It's based on a real-life 1925 "Scopes Trial," the case of a science teacher accused of the crime of teaching evolution (which was totally staged, FYI). Starring Gene Kelly and Spencer Tracy. Part of the Tucson Museum of Art's summer Cinema La Placita series. 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., Thursday, May 24. 140 N Main Ave. $3.

THE LOFT CINEMA

A Man of His Word. In a rare co-production with the Vatican, a documentary team got up close and personal with the daily life of Pope Francis. Directed by Wim Wender (Paris, Texas and Wings of Desire), this movie follows the current pope in his comparatively radical views on social justice, climate change, and that non-believers can get into heaven. Opens Friday, May 18. Regular admission fees. 3233 E. Speedway Boulevard.

Doggie Shorts. No, not dogs running around in short pants. Well, there might actually be some of that here. This film festival is a selection of 30-second to 10-minute short films and videos all about dogs and why we love them. It can be overwhelming sorting through all the dog videos online, so The Loft went ahead and found the best-of-the-best for you. 2 to 4 p.m., Saturday, May 19. $20-$25. 3233 East Speedway Boulevard.