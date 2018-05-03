Reel Indie 

Jaws. The Tucson Jewish Community Center is bringing the beach to Arizona in the scariest way. They're offering a free, poolside screening of the classic 1975 film, Jaws. Please bring your own pool floaties, beach towels and folding chairs. Try your best to have a good time.

7 to 9:15 p.m. Saturday, May 5. 3800 E. River Road. Free.

Dr. Strangelove. Tucson Museum of Art is continuing their outdoor film series, Cinema La Placita, with one of Stanley Kubrick's silliest films (if you think the absurdity of modern living and the threat of a nuclear annihilation is silly). Tickets are only $3 per person and include popcorn. 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Thursday, May 10. 140 N. Main Ave. $3.

The Loft Cinema

First Friday Shorts. It's the most wonderful time for The Loft! Time to gather around and fiercely criticize the art of your fellow Tucsonans. Or, if you enjoy their homemade short films, cheer them on for a chance to win $200. And if you're feeling up to it, put your own cinema on the line and battle it out for bragging (or crying) rights. 9 p.m. Friday, May 4. $6.

Taste Bud Memories. Through food you can learn a lot about a culture, but what if a culture is displaced? Do they lose their heritage? Can food rebuild it? This documentary looks at the local food and food resources of Tucson through the lens of refugees and culture. This film is supported and co-produced by the Southwest Folklife Alliance Inc. and Iskashitaa Refugee Network. 10 a.m. Sunday, May 6. Free.

Magic Hour. This free screening is a compilation of short films made by the students at UA's school of theatre, film and television. Various stories and directors are coming together to show you, well, a whole bunch of stuff! Check it out, you never know who the next big director might be. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 10. Free.

The Loft Cinema is at 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.