Reel Indie 

The Hand That Feeds. Whether we like to admit it or not, a good proportion of our food comes from migrant hands. This documentary tells the story of a sandwich-maker in New York fighting against abusive work conditions and facing deportation. And what better place to show it than at Las Milpitas Community Farm? 6:30 to 9 p.m. Friday, April 27. 2405 S. Cottonwood Lane. Free. Please bring own seating.

Persepolis. Closing out "Feminist Film Fridays" for the semester, the UA Women's Resource Center is showing Persepolis, the Oscar-nominated animation. It documents the life of an Iranian girl growing up during the Islamic Revolution. Snacks are provided! 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, April 27. Student Union Memorial Center, suite 404.

Jumanji Night. Casa Video is waging a battle of the ages, featuring the most electrifying man in entertainment: Robin Williams! Also, The Rock will be on screen. It's a back-to-back showing of the original Jumanji (1995) and the new Jumanji (2017). Will the original hold up? Is the new version a shameless cash-in? Only one way to find out. 7 p.m., Saturday, April 28. 2905 E. Speedway Blvd.

I Dream in Widescreen. The Fox Theatre presents a showcase of films from the theatre, film and television students at UA. This is your first opportunity to see the original artworks by local creators before they're shown at festivals all over the world. 7 p.m. Saturday, April 28. 17 W. Congress Street. $10.

Documentary Workshop. Documentary director Timothy Gassen is conducting a seminar on the technical and artistic challenges faced while he creates films. But don't just take his word for it; later that day, his recent documentary All You Need Is Fuzz is screening at the Screening Room! 11 a.m. to noon Sunday, April 29. 127 E. Congress St. Free.

The Deadly Spawn. Closing out their Alien Extraterrestrials month, The Loft Cinema is screening one of the spookiest and bloodiest (and cheesiest) alien-invasion films of the '80s. Hordes of giant alien worms crash land on Earth and start devouring everything in site! It makes Tremors look like child's play, it makes E.T. look like—oh wait, that wasn't a monster movie? 8 p.m., Monday, April 30. 3233 East Speedway Boulevard. $3.

Dirty Dancing. Cinema La Placita is kicking off its 19th season of showing classic films with a screening of Dirty Dancing. It's the Oscar-winning tale of romance and music featuring Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze. It's Dirty Dancing—what more is there to say? 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 3. Tucson Museum of Art Plaza, 140 N. Main Ave. $3 (includes popcorn).