Reel Indie 

Coco. If you enjoy cultural heritage, mariachi music, a fantastical story or simply just some pretty animation, then Coco should be right up your alley. This newest Oscar-winning production from Pixar is being screened for free outdoors on the UA campus. Presented by Cats After Dark and UA Campus Health Service. 9 to 10:45 p.m., Friday, April 20. 1224 E. Lowell St. Free.

Rodents of Unusual Size. Droves of monstrous swamp rats are taking over the Louisiana wetlands, and it's up to just a few fishermen to fight them off. This documentary details the ongoing environmental and personal struggle against invasive South American rodents. Fun! Part of the Arizona International Film Festival. 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, April 20. The Screening Room, 127 E. Congress St. $8.

The Office Trivia Night. Quick, what color mug was Dwight drinking out of on season six, episode 10? If you didn't hesitate to answer, head on over to Casa Video for a night of ridiculous trivia from an equally ridiculous show. There will be prizes for first, second and third place! 7 to 9:30, Tuesday, April 24. 2905 E. Speedway Blvd.

Do The Right Thing. Continuing their series of films hand-picked by UA theatre, film and television professors, this week's showing is one of Spike Lee's earliest works. It's a tale of (big surprise here, coming from Lee) hatred, bigotry, and the battle to do the right thing in the face of them. Each movie is preceded by a short film created by a UA student. 7 to 10 p.m., Wednesday, April 25. 1030 N. Olive Road. Free.

Late Blossom Blues. Leo "Bud" Welch lived the first 80 years of his life as a regular man in Mississippi. Then, he was secretly recorded performing his blues songs at a birthday party. This led to him releasing his critically acclaimed debut studio album at 81 years old. This documentary tells the tale of his incredible and quick rise to fame in the last few years of an otherwise simple life. 8 to 11 p.m., Wednesday, April 25. Screening Room, 127 E. Congress St. $8.

The Loft Cinema

When I Sing. Linda Chorney was the first independent artist in history to be Grammy nominated for Best Americana Album. She had no manager, label or publicist. And now, her personal story is on the big screen. This is a special Arizona screening with Grammy nominee, screenwriter and star Linda Chorney in person, with Q&A and performance!

4 p.m., Saturday, April 21. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. $40.

Skyglow. This nature documentary is the result of years of work and over three million photos. It details the amazing remaining night skies of North America, which face eradication at the hands of light pollution. Co-presented by International Dark-Sky Association, featuring a post-film discussion from astronomers and scientists. 2 p.m., Sunday, April 22. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. $8.