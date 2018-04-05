Reel Indie 

It's a Girl. This is the first feature length documentary by Tucson-based filmmaker Evan Grae Davis. It tackles the issue of gendercide, still shockingly extant in certain parts of the world. The movie has been shown to British Parliament, United Nations, and multiple TED Talks. 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, April 7. $5-$7.50. 610 S. Park Ave.

Mary Poppins. Fox Theatre is celebrating their 88th birthday and are getting themselves a pretty magical birthday present. Children 12 and under, members & seat holders of The Fox get in free, and there's birthday cake for everyone after the film! It's time to get supercalif—yeah that's good enough. 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, April 8. $7. 17 W. Congress St.

AZ International Film Festival Preview Night. This year, filmmakers from 40 countries around the world submitted films to the 2018 Arizona International Film Festival. If you don't have time to see them all, or just can't wait to see them all, stop by Casa Video and they'll have programs, show trailers and clips from the upcoming festival. 7 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, April 11. 2905 E. Speedway Blvd.

The Loft Cinema

First Friday Shorts. It's the most wonderful time of the month! Come out and see the wonderful short films made by and in your very own city. Whether they're documentaries, animations, dramas, horrors or who-knows-what, First Friday Shorts is the cutting edge of the Tucson film scene. And if a short is great or terrible, you can let the director know! 9 to 11:30 p.m. Friday, April 6. $6. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.

Doggie Shorts, A Furry Film Fest. A short film festival all about dogs, what more could you want? The Loft got all the furry friends they could together for the third year in a row. Proceeds go to Handi-Dogs, Inc. to help fund local service dog training programs. 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, April 7. $20. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.

Ranch, Farmer, Fisherman. The Arizona Land and Water Trust is celebrating its 40th anniversary with a free presentation of a documentary about conservation heroes. There will be a post-film panel discussion featuring climate scientists. 6 p.m. Monday, April 9. Free.

Dirtbag: The Legend of Fred Beckey. "The mountains are calling and I must go." said John Muir, and almost no one took that more to heart than Fred Beckey. Beckey was a renegade mountain climber who was the first person atop hundreds of peaks, and maintains legendary status in the climbing world. 7:30 to 9:10 p.m. Tuesday, April 10. $15. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd.