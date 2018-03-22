March 22, 2018 Cinema » Cinema Feature

Reel Indie 

Tucson Cine Mexico. The United States' longest-running festival of contemporary Mexican cinema is back in Tucson for the 15th time. With eight films over the course of five days, plus guest speakers and panels, there's something for every film fan. Including Santo vs. The Evil Brain, I Like It But It Scares Me, and more. Presented by the Hanson Film Institute. Visit tucsoncinemexico.org for full details. March 21-25. Various locations.

Tucson Offroad Cyclists & Activists Double Feature. Tucson Hop Shop is presenting two films about bicycling culture: Motive from the Coastal Crew and Death Grip by Clay Porter. Profits support biking trail maintenance. In addition to the films, there will be cycling drag races, prizes and raffles. 7:30-10:30 p.m. Friday, March 23. 3230 N Dodge Blvd.

Harry Potter And The Sorcerer's Stone Screening and Symphony. Calling any and all would-be wizards or otherwise quirky folk, the Tucson Convention Center is hosting a live symphony of John Williams' famous Harry Potter score to accompany the first film in the series. The film will be in high-definition on a 40-foot screen right next to the musicians themselves. 7:30 p.m Friday, March 23. 260 S Church Ave. $46-$66. Tickets available online.

Fourth Annual Apex Short Film + Music Video Festival. For pocket change, you'll be able to receive the full film festival experience right here in Tucson. Apex Film Fest will have a red carpet photo shoot, short films and music videos from around the world, and panels with the filmmakers. Hosted at the Unscrewed Theater. 3-8 p.m. Sunday, March 25. 3244 E Speedway Blvd. $5.

Widescreen Wednesdays presents Jeremiah Johnson. The professors at the UA School of Theatre, Film & Television pick short films created by their students in the bachelor of fine arts program to precede the nightly feature film. The pairing for March includes Robert Redford's '70s Western classic: Jeremiah Johnson. 7-10 p.m. Wednesday, March 28. 1030 N Olive Road. Free and open to the public.

