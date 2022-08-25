Recreational marijuana sales soar over medical marijuana

It looks like recreational marijuana use is big bucks for Arizona. Medical marijuana usage plummeted as recreational use soars to a new high.

According to the Arizona Department of Revenue (ADOR), adult-use (recreational) marijuana sales rose over $58.2 million in June. Medical marijuana usage sales sank to an all-time low at $33.7 million.

In May, the ADOR states revenue sales for recreational use at $71.5 million, with medical use seeing $45 million revenue.

This is the seventh time recreational marijuana sales surpassed medical marijuana use in monthly sales since December 2021. April 2022 saw the highest earned adult-use sales, $72 million, ABOR reported, and medical marijuana sold $50.3 million.

From December 2021 to June, recreational marijuana sales rose to over $70 million for the fifth time.

Overall total from January 2021 to June 2022, recreational marijuana revenue is at more than $1 billion, according to ABOR.

Medical marijuana total amount in pounds sold plummeted from a total of 9,274.29 pounds in January to 6,632.09 pounds in July, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS).