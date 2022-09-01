Rapper B.o.B. is ready to start a new chapter

B.o.B. is writing new music while on a tour that hits 191 Toole on Thursday, Sept. 8.

Grammy-nominated rapper B.o.B. is preparing to push chatter of a flat earth and moon landing conspiracies behind him and let his music do the talking once again.

The Decatur, Georgia, entertainer born Bobby Ray Simmons will explain all in his forthcoming song, “TED Talk.”

“I’ll be clearing the air on misconceptions about me and things that I’ve said,” he explained. “There’s been a lot of controversy. I was so frustrated with the music industry. I stepped away. I’m really looking forward to the next chapter. It’s sort of like we’re clearing the air. You hadn’t heard from me in so long. I’m so ready to put this chapter behind me.”

B.o.B. is coming to Tucson to perform at 191 Toole on Thursday, Sept. 8. The set will feature a retrospective of hits and those from his new 12-song album “Better than Drugs.”

“My shows are a diverse set,” said B.o.B., who scored the hits “Airplanes” with Hayley Williams, “Nothin’ on You” featuring Bruno Mars and “So Good.”

“I’m bringing my live band back out. We spent a lot of time rehearsing and working on this set.”

Calling from his tour bus on the way to Shreveport, Louisiana, B.o.B. said he’s been tweaking his set as he goes along. When he’s not doing that, he’s working on new music for the second part of his “Elements” series and another in his line of Halloween tracks.

“I have a lot of music in the pipeline,” he said. “I can’t sit still. I have to do something. Even when I retire from music, I’m going to have to do something. I’m going to fly drones. That’s what I’m going to do.”

He understands that his extracurricular activities are of interest. He recently held an event for his Patreon subscribers and when he opened the floor to questions, fans asked about everything but music.

“They all asked, ‘What’s up with you?’” he said with a laugh. “I feel like my path in life has extended beyond music. I just balance the two. It’s really interesting. Some artists, they can literally just do one thing — not that that’s bad. I’m a huge Coldplay fan.

“They’re Coldplay then and they’re Coldplay now. Some artists, they have to put out a book, music, star in a TV show. It’s tricky to navigate it. I follow what I’m inspired to do. There’s a purpose for all of it. If fans are interested in what type of gluten-free bread I eat, that’s cool.”