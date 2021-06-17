Quick bites

Pacific Northwest at Kingfisher. Kingfisher Bar & Grill is continuing its Summer road trip series with a taste of the Pacific Northwest. Although you can't escape Tucson's heat into those foggy trees, their serving of regional seafood may help distract you if only for a little while. Kingfisher will be serving up Alaskan halibut, steelhead trout, fried oysters, smoked salmon belly, and cobbler for dessert. Their Pacific Northwest menu runs through Saturday, June 26. And after that, get ready for the food of the Great Plains and Midwest. Their Summer Road trip, with various regional menus, runs through the beginning of September. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Closed Sunday and Monday. 2564 E. Grant Road.

Father's Day at the Cup Cafe. Aside from being a nice rhyme, the Cup Cafe is serving up plenty of big specialty dishes for Father's Day. Their specials start with a slow-roasted honey sage prime rib, topped with au jus, along with bbq grilled shrimp, smoked cheddar grits cake and grilled white asparagus all for $32. Or, you can treat dad to a Monte Cristo with pit ham, house smoked turkey, Swiss cheese, and raspberry habanero compote with choice of side all for $22. Take him out for dinner, that way it seems like you didn't forget a gift. 311 E. Congress Street.

